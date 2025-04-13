Eli Brown Remixes DJ Dom Dolla's Dreamin'

(CR) GRAMMY Award-nominated Australian artist, producer, and DJ Dom Dolla enlists one of dance music's most elusive forces, Eli Brown, with the release of the turbo-charged "Dreamin (Feat. Daya) Eli Brown Remix." The remix officially arrives on Friday, April 11, via Three Six Zero Recordings/Columbia Records.

Eli Brown's high-octane rework infuses the unrelenting, raw energy of techno into the already dynamic soundscape with his signature dark, brooding and subversive style. The single is driven forward by Brown's thunderous basslines and sinister sound, creating a viscerally addictive remix.

Dom officially debuted the remix during his headlining performance at ULTRA Music Festival Miami during his Everything Always set alongside John Summit.

From Eli Brown: "When "Dreamin" came out I knew I wanted to make a tougher edit for my sets. Dom sent me the parts - it was never intended to be an official remix, but once Dom and I started playing it and saw the reactions, we knew it had to come out. The tune is such an anthem and I'm stoked to unleash it!"

