EPICA Mark 'Aspiral' Release With 'Fight To Survive' Video

(NB) EPICA are thrilled to finally release their brand-new studio album, Aspiral. The band invites fans to immerse themselves in the full sonic journey as it is meant to be experienced: from start to finish in one go.

"All of us in the band pushed each other to create the best possible album," the band shares. "We've once again explored new musical and lyrical frontiers, and we hope Aspiral resonates with you as deeply as it does with us. The whole truly is greater than the sum of its parts-this album is meant to be experienced in full."

In conjunction with the album release, EPICA has unveiled a sci-fi-themed music video for 'Fight to Survive - The Overview Effect'. The track draws inspiration from the cognitive shift experienced by astronauts after observing Earth from space-a powerful moment of awe, interconnectedness, and a profound appreciation for the planet's fragility.

"Musically, this song encapsulates the full spectrum of EPICA", the band explains. "From heavy to soft, uplifting to melancholic-'Fight to Survive' embodies it all."

The visually striking video was once again brought to life by Remko Tielemans and produced by Kollektiv Kunststoff, who also directed the band's previous singles 'Arcana' and 'Cross the Divide'.

