Grant Gilbert Recruits Hudson Westbrook For 'Bad Reputation'

(MPG) Grant Gilbert releases his new single "Bad Reputation" featuring tourmate and fellow Texan Hudson Westbrook via River House Artists. After spending much of the year on the road together, the two rising country artists have teamed up for a defiant kiss-off track where they trade verses about a bad-mouthing ex over exhilarating electric guitar and gushing pedal steel.

"Hudson and I wrote 'Bad Reputation' and started playing it on the road these past few months," shares Gilbert. "It's been awesome to play it live and see people love it. Excited for it to be out!"

Westbrook adds: "I'm super excited to put this high-energy song out into the world with one of my friends from Texas and let people feel that same rush we felt in the studio. It's a testament to letting go of what people say about you and living your truth, loud and unapologetically."

"Bad Reputation" follows Gilbert's anthemic love letter to his Texas roots "West of Fort Worth" and last fall's feel-good collaboration with Clayton Mullen, "Things a College Town Taught Me." Since his 2019 arrival, Gilbert has released a series of singles including "Held On To," which amassed over 1 million streams, and "Drunk Since Dallas," which marked his third consecutive #1 at Texas regional radio. 2023's Between the Highways EP found the rising singer-songwriter teaming up with producer Jonathan Singleton (Luke Combs, Zac Brown Band), boasting fan favorites like "She Goes Home (Dirty Breakup Song)" and the Josh Abbott-featured "Six Pack State of Mind."

Inspired by everything from his grandparents' Texas swing and fiddle tunes to his dad's penchant for Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and '80s country hits, Gilbert was just a kid when he started playing guitar. By the time he arrived at college in Lubbock, he was playing his own songs around town and snagged a coveted weekly residency at the famous Blue Light where artists like Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott also cut their teeth. Now, with his electrified, genre-blurring sound and stories defined by heartland soul, he's continuing to carve his own path in music with more on the horizon.

Later this month, Gilbert will support Stoney LaRue for a date in Lubbock and will play two more shows with Westbrook next month. See below for a full list of dates or visit his website for more information.

2025 Tour Dates

April 24 - Lubbock, TX @ Cook's Garage *

May 3 - Nacogdoches, TX @ Banita Creek Hall ^

May 16 - Waco, TX @ The Backyard ^

* - supporting Stoney LaRue

^ - supporting Hudson Westbrook

