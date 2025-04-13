Jessie Murph Follows 'Gucci Mane' With 'Blue Strips'

(CR) Showing no signs of stopping or slowing down anytime soon, 20-year-old vocal powerhouse Jessie Murph drops another new single entitled "Blue Strips" out now via Columbia Records.

It lands on the heels of last week's buzzing "Gucci Mane" and ahead of her Coachella debut today, April 13. She confidently picks up the pace with "Blue Strips." Bass thumps through up-tempo production as Jessie gets revenge in the best way. It might just be her catchiest and most confident banger yet.

"Gucci Mane" has already made waves since it arrived. Earning acclaim, HOLLER. raved, "Murph crafts a hypnotic new number, one that finds her pulling from her past, pondering her choices and battling a few demons along the way. If 'Gucci Mane' is telling of what's to come from the genre-blurring star, fans are in for a treat." and UPROXX hailed how "it sees her flexing her country storytelling abilities."

Following Coachella, she's set for Bonnaroo and Tailgates N Tallboys, with a worldwide headline tour planned later this year.

It's just the beginning though. Expect a whole lot more to come from Jessie very soon as she celebrates her nomination for New Female Country Artist at the 2025 years Academy of Country Music Awards.

