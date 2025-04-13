Leafblower 'Unsatisfied' With New Single

(Reybee) "The chorus riff was just one of those things that kept me up at night, repeating over and over until I picked up a guitar to figure it out," explains Tab Tworek of sludgy metal band Leafblower about their post-rock-inspired single "Unsatisfied".

Taken from their upcoming album Burn Cruise due out June 13, 2025 via Max Trax Records, the song is about being stuck in a cycle of repeat behavior and not finding a way out. Guitarist and lead vocalist Danny Maxwell and bassist/vocalist Craig Fort structure the lyrics as a call and response, emphasizing the song's internal conflict. Danny belts out with raw emotion: "When I try to hold out for too long / I hang on to something expired," to which Craig counters: "frozen / stuck in the cold." The back-and-forth continues, layering tension and contrast-Danny: "unsatisfied, unsatisfied," Craig: "frozen," Danny: "Thought I had it blessed in the bank / but it turns out I have a scattered mind."

For their upcoming album Burn Cruise, Leafblower loosen the grip of their sludge doom roots and craft a vulnerable, more hardcore-leaning album to share their own personal stories that have had a heavy impact on their lives. "The lyrics were written during a time of deep introspection, drawing from my own personal experiences as well as the stories I observed around me," Danny explains. "My aim on this record was to shift the focus, moving away from the external and delving into a more inward exploration of my thoughts and emotions. While many of the themes are rooted in my own life, others reflect the struggles and journeys of those close to me. Ultimately, I wanted to change the narrative perspective and truly look within." Bassist, Craig Fort adds, "to me, these songs are stories of our lives and struggles, but our brotherhood is bonded by the songs we play as our ultimate outlet."

