Leftover Salmon Celebrating 35th Anniversary With 'Let's Party About It'

(BHM) In celebration of their 35th anniversary, Leftover Salmon, the legendary bluegrass-rooted jam band, is thrilled to announce their new studio album, Let's Party About It - due out on May 9 via Compass Records. Along with the album announcement, the band has shared the first sampling of the new album with the release of "Big Wheel." The message is simple, according to Leftover Salmon's Vince Herman: "The world keeps turning. Find a spot to watch it fly by and ride the wheel."

The new studio album reaffirms their status as pioneers of blended bluegrass and showcases their unmatched musical chemistry. For the first time ever, the band wrote the album together in a single session as a group. Longtime friend of the band and storied songwriter Aaron Raitiere (Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson, Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Anderson East, The Lone Bellow, Trace Adkins, and more) also joined the band for the writing session. The resulting album captures the energy and camaraderie that have defined Leftover Salmon's three-and-a-half-decade-long career.

The album was recorded at Compass Sound Studio (formerly Glaser Sound Studio, aka "Hillbilly Central"), the iconic birthplace of Outlaw Country, with the band joined by special guests such as Del McCoury (vocals), Sam Bush (fiddle, mandolin), Jason Carter (fiddle), Jeff Coffin (saxophone), and more. The band captured an unmatched level of talent and energy, which shines through on every track.

To help commemorate their 35th anniversary, Leftover Salmon will take their celebration to one of the most iconic venues in the country: Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 26, 2025. This momentous concert will also feature rising bluegrass stars Kitchen Dwellers as a co-headliner, plus Clay Street Unit, along with special guests Bill Payne (Little Feat), Laurie Lewis, Jason Carter, AJ Lee and many more guest appearances before they embark on their Summer Tour with The Infamous Stringdusters and Kitchen Dwellers.

