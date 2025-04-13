Lil Man J Continues To Mix Things Up With 'Cul-De-Sac Kids'

(AT) A musical omnivore, Lil Man J blends his favorite genres into a tuneful sound that he can call his own. Today, the 19-year-old viral star packs a complement of hooks into "Cul-De-Sac Kids," his new single. The new song combines the yearning pedal steel of country music, with power chords and stomping rhythm of stadium rock and the cicada hi-hats of trap music. Uniting the disparate elements is J's vocals, his deep Carolina drawl slicing through the instrumental as he looks forward to taking a break from his busy life and living it up on the weekend.

"I created 'Cul-De-Sac Kids' because I struggle finding a balance between work and life," says Lil Man J. "So when I'm stressed out of overworked I can listen to it as a reminder that everybody needs to have a good time every now and again."

"Cul-De-Sac Kids" continues a run of quality singles from Lil Man J, as he looks to straddle the worlds of country and hip-hop. Most recently, he shared "Ain't Me," an introspective, heartsick anthem about overcoming self-doubt, and "Pick You Up," a small town love story released in late 2024.

Lil Man J's incredible story started in the small town of Clover, South Carolina (just outside of Charlotte) where he was born. He grew up steeped in music, inhaling everything he could find-country, rock, hip-hop, and more-and writing his own songs in multiple genres. His rap song, "Cap Freestyle," generated 30 million streams across platforms after its 2022 release. Even as he gained attention as a rapper, he kept his passion for country music alive, demonstrating his vocal ability with a cover of Zach Bryan's "Something In The Orange" on TikTok.

Over the summer, he excited his loyal community of fans with "Whiskey For The Wine," surprising fans who didn't know his range. The song immediately gained traction, racking up tens of millions of streams, earning him a legion of new fans (including Jelly Roll, who sang the song while on stream), and placements in key country playlists on Spotify (including Next From Nashville, Fresh Finds Country, All New Country, and more) and Apple Music (including Today's Country, Today's Hits, Viral Country, and more). Now fully committed to making country music, the artist struck again with "Way Out," another heartfelt country ballad and the "Whiskey For The Wine" Remix ft. That Mexican OT (537k+ YT views). Over the holidays, J got into the Christmas spirit, sharing the single "Hey Mrs. Claus," and earlier this year, J met his idol Jelly Roll backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, the legendary Nashville venue.

What makes Lil Man J's success even more impressive is that he has major physical disabilities: scoliosis (curved spine), distal arthrogryposis (immovable joints in his fingers), a cleft palate, and two clubbed feet. Overcoming these challenges with an inspiring attitude, J continues to rack up achievements at an astounding rate, inspiring fans to pursue their dreams despite their obstacles.

Now signed to Blac Noize!, Lil Man J is ready to take the country world by storm. Stay tuned for much more music from Lil Man J in 2025.

