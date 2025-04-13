Lil Tony Delivers 'Born Again' Deluxe

(ICLG) 'Rising rapper Lil Tony has officially introduced the deluxe version of his latest mixtape "Born Again" available now. The deluxe includes 18 new songs with features from 1900 Rugrat, Nino Paid, Pcf Man Man and Roxket. The official deluxe arrives after recently released visuals including "Fashion Figure"(181K) , "Keep My Shooter Close" (74K) and "I Do It Better" (205K). Fans can also check out his recent Bootleg Kev freestyle, Yerr On The Street live performance and A Trip To The Corner Store performance piece.
BORN AGAIN marked the beginning of a new chapter for Lil Tony as he invited fans on his journey of growth. "It's a whole new me," he exclaims. "I'm reinventing. This is an improved version. I'm born again without the old habits, and I'm going to bring different experiences to my family, my supporters, and myself. I want everybody to see I'm not a product of my environment anymore. I'm growing up and trying to push a better influence over the youth. I'm giving game, healing pain, and being authentic." This is further illustrated in his official album trailer, which can be viewed here.
Authenticity has defined his artistry since day one. Amid the Global Pandemic, the Atlanta native embraced hip-hop and never let go. He went from recording songs on his phone to unleashing more than a dozen projects. Among many highlights, "I'm Da Man" [with Lil RT] stacked up north of 11.5 million Spotify streams, while "3 AM" gathered over 7 million Spotify streams. Pitchfork hailed "Canoozled" as "The Must-Hear Rap Song of the Day," and HotNewHipHop applauded him as "hungrier than ever" in 2024.
BORN AGAIN DELUXE
PRIORITY RECORDS
1. Crime Pays
2. Another Day, Another Dolla feat. Nino Paid
3. Ain't Been Enough
4. Ventriloquist feat. 1900Rugrat
5. Lord I'm Sorry
6. Finally Made It
7. Vintage
8. Real Trapper
9. Grandma Proud feat. Roxket
10. PCF Summer Freestyle
11. B fr
12. Nada Arriba Freestyle
13. OE feat. Pcf Man Man
14. Essential
15. Nan In Vein
16. Sh*t Popper
17. It's Possible
18. Can't Go Broke
19. God Butt Dialed My Buddy
20. 50 Seconds Could Be 50 Years
21. I Will Be The Greatest
22. Don't Know Where To Go
23. Jail Experience
24. County Dreams
25. I Do It Better
26. Fashion Figure
27. I.D.F.W.N
28. CEO Key
29. Hot Sh*t Inna Benz
30. Keep My Shooter Close
31. Leh Do It
32. Imposter Among Us
33. Maxxxine
