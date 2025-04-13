.

Lola Brooke Delivers New 'Disgusted' Video

04-13-2025
Lola Brooke Delivers New 'Disgusted' Video

(TTB) Lola Brooke has delivered her highly anticipated single, "Disgusted," a fiery Pop/Rap anthem out now via Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records. "Disgusted" enters the scene with an irresistible blend of a hypnotic, uptempo beat and Lola's trademark raw honesty.

Much like her most recent release, "You The One," this track showcases another layer of Lola's musical territory, elevating her fierce messaging to new heights while redefining the limits of what a Lola Brooke song can indeed be.

"I'm into all kinds of music," Lola says. "Nowadays, it feels like people always try to put you in a box. I figured that out early on, so I mix it up whenever I can. This track is something different; it has an upbeat vibe with a rap twist and quickly became one of my favorites from the new stuff I've been recording. 'Disgusted' really shows what I've been going through- even though I'm dealing with a lot, I'm not letting it get to me too much. Ain't nothing killing my vibe."

The official music video, launched alongside the audio release, strikingly embodies Lola's fresh, fierce, and fabulous attitude. This anthem is a bold, bad-b*tch statement of empowerment, celebrating individuality and the power of not taking life too seriously, even when it feels like a comical crash-out is just around the corner.

Related Stories
Lola Brooke Delivers New 'Disgusted' Video

Lola Brooke Launches New Era With 'You The One'

Lola Brooke Shares New Song 'Go To Yo Head'

Lola Brooke Taps Jeremih For 'No One Else'

Lola Brooke Expands Dennis Daughter With Deluxe Release

News > Lola Brooke

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more

Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more

Day In Country

Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash For Opry 100 Honors- Stream Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country Or Die Tryin'- Keith Urban- more

-
Day In Pop

Mariah Carey Expands 'The Emancipation of Mimi' For 20th Anniversary- Swizz Beatz Shares First Track From Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 Soundtrack- more

Reviews

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

L.A. Guns - Leopard Skin

Latest News

The Frst Recruit Eagles of Death Metal, Bowling For Soup Stars and More For Punk Rock Opera

Tennis Say Farewell With '12 Blown Tires'

EPICA Mark 'Aspiral' Release With 'Fight To Survive' Video

Leafblower 'Unsatisfied' With New Single

Carla Harvey Recruits Motley Crue Star For 'Sick Ones'

Smile Empty Soul Share 'The Anchor' Lyric Video

Within Destruction Mark Album Release With 'Hide & Sick' Video

The Phoenix Within Unleash 'War Machines' Video