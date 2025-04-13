Lola Brooke Delivers New 'Disgusted' Video

(TTB) Lola Brooke has delivered her highly anticipated single, "Disgusted," a fiery Pop/Rap anthem out now via Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records. "Disgusted" enters the scene with an irresistible blend of a hypnotic, uptempo beat and Lola's trademark raw honesty.

Much like her most recent release, "You The One," this track showcases another layer of Lola's musical territory, elevating her fierce messaging to new heights while redefining the limits of what a Lola Brooke song can indeed be.

"I'm into all kinds of music," Lola says. "Nowadays, it feels like people always try to put you in a box. I figured that out early on, so I mix it up whenever I can. This track is something different; it has an upbeat vibe with a rap twist and quickly became one of my favorites from the new stuff I've been recording. 'Disgusted' really shows what I've been going through- even though I'm dealing with a lot, I'm not letting it get to me too much. Ain't nothing killing my vibe."

The official music video, launched alongside the audio release, strikingly embodies Lola's fresh, fierce, and fabulous attitude. This anthem is a bold, bad-b*tch statement of empowerment, celebrating individuality and the power of not taking life too seriously, even when it feels like a comical crash-out is just around the corner.

