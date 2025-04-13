.

Quavo And Lil Baby Team For 'Legends'

04-13-2025
Quavo And Lil Baby Team For 'Legends'

(Interscope) Grammy-nominated recording artist Quavo has teamed up with fellow QC megastar Lil Baby to deliver his latest single and music video, "Legends," via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The new single comes as Quavo's second official release of the year.

The heavily anticipated collaboration sees the two chart-topping artists trading bars about legacy, resilience, and the journey from struggle to superstardom. Blending Quavo's melodic delivery with Lil Baby's sharp lyricism, "Legends" is a triumphant anthem that celebrates their rise while cementing their status as icons of Atlanta's rap scene.

Directed by Hidji, the accompanying music video opens with the duo rapping in a garage full of luxury cars, setting the tone for a celebration of success. Scenes of yacht parties, poolside glamour, and high-speed cruises through the city showcase the opulence they've earned, while both artists reflect on their come-up and the trials they've overcome-reminding listeners why they remain two of the brightest stars in the rap game.

Related Stories
Quavo And Lil Baby Team For 'Legends'

Quavo Delivers 'Trappa Rappa' Video

Yeat Recruits Quavo For '5BRAZY' Video

Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING Team For 'If I Fall' For Transformers One

Lenny Kravitz Revisits 'Fly' with Quavo

News > Quavo

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more

Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more

Day In Country

Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash For Opry 100 Honors- Stream Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country Or Die Tryin'- Keith Urban- more

-
Day In Pop

Mariah Carey Expands 'The Emancipation of Mimi' For 20th Anniversary- Swizz Beatz Shares First Track From Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 Soundtrack- more

Reviews

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

L.A. Guns - Leopard Skin

Latest News

The Frst Recruit Eagles of Death Metal, Bowling For Soup Stars and More For Punk Rock Opera

Tennis Say Farewell With '12 Blown Tires'

EPICA Mark 'Aspiral' Release With 'Fight To Survive' Video

Leafblower 'Unsatisfied' With New Single

Carla Harvey Recruits Motley Crue Star For 'Sick Ones'

Smile Empty Soul Share 'The Anchor' Lyric Video

Within Destruction Mark Album Release With 'Hide & Sick' Video

The Phoenix Within Unleash 'War Machines' Video