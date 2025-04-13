Quavo And Lil Baby Team For 'Legends'

(Interscope) Grammy-nominated recording artist Quavo has teamed up with fellow QC megastar Lil Baby to deliver his latest single and music video, "Legends," via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The new single comes as Quavo's second official release of the year.
The heavily anticipated collaboration sees the two chart-topping artists trading bars about legacy, resilience, and the journey from struggle to superstardom. Blending Quavo's melodic delivery with Lil Baby's sharp lyricism, "Legends" is a triumphant anthem that celebrates their rise while cementing their status as icons of Atlanta's rap scene.
Directed by Hidji, the accompanying music video opens with the duo rapping in a garage full of luxury cars, setting the tone for a celebration of success. Scenes of yacht parties, poolside glamour, and high-speed cruises through the city showcase the opulence they've earned, while both artists reflect on their come-up and the trials they've overcome-reminding listeners why they remain two of the brightest stars in the rap game.
Quavo Delivers 'Trappa Rappa' Video
