Royksopp Share 'True Electric'

(PIAS) Acclaimed electronic duo Royksopp release new album True Electric through Dog Triumph, featuring a mind-blowing collection of 19 studio recordings inspired by the True Electric tour in 2023, including reworked versions of originals and remixes taken from their prodigious catalogue.

Reworks on "True Electric" include hit collaborations "Do It Again [True Electric]" with Robyn, and "Running To The Sea [True Electric]" with Susanne Sundfor. Check it out here.

With sell out DJ dates across the world, Royksopp are about to embark on the U.S leg of their True Electric World DJ tour, road testing the music from the new album.

True Electric North American DJ Dates

May 15 - CODA, Toronto, ON

May 16 - Metro, Chicago, IL

May 17 - Elsewhere: Rooftop, Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)

May 17 - Elsewhere Hall, Brooklyn, NY

May 23 - The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

May 24 - ReelWorks Denver, CO

May 25 - ZeyZey, Miami, FL

May 30 - The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

May 31 - The Concourse Project, Austin, TX

June 01 - It'll Do, Dallas, TX

