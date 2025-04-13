Ryan and Rory Share New Song 'What's Mine Is Yours'

(BBR) Hailed as "one of Nashville's hottest rising duos" (Country Now), Ryan and Rory are in a giving mood with "What's Mine Is Yours," a romantic, nostalgia-soaked anthem that's pure country gold. From the bottom of their hearts to the top of their dresser drawers, they are offering everything down to their last name in this song, now available, HERE.

"What's Mine is Yours" is about giving yourself completely to another person," says Ryan Follese. "I think it takes just the right person to make two lives one."

"It's also about how the simple things can say so much about a great relationship," adds Rory John Zak. "Like when she borrows a t-shirt and I never get it back."

Named a SiriusXM The Highway "Highway Find," "Ryan and Rory are primed to become the next major male duo in country music" (Music Mayhem). Co-written by Ryan and Rory, Trannie Anderson and producer Kevin Bard, this bold, heartfelt track is featured on their electrifying setlist as they hit the road with Brett Young this spring after just wrapping dates with Tyler Braden. It follows the fueled up anthem "Truck Stop" that was released last month and anchored by the sexy video, featuring actresses/models Mariah Strongin and Bryanna "B" Ferringer as partners alongside "officers" Ryan and Rory.

Wrapping up 2024 on a high note, the '2025 Artist to Watch' (Music Mayhem) made their Grand Ole Opry debut, released the poignant track "Heaven's Got A Country Station," and toured with Sam Hunt and Jamey Johnson, who declared, "If I were a gambler, I'd bet on these two."

Between concert and recording dates, Ryan and Rory are prolific songwriters with a stockpile of new songs ready to be dropped in 2025.

