Smile Empty Soul Share 'The Anchor' Lyric Video

(OMG) Smile Empty Soul released their highly anticipated EP Swan Song. The band, known for their signature blend of gritty rock and emotionally charged lyrics, has been teasing fans with the release of the individual tracks leading up to the full EP. The complete digital release dropped February 28th, while the CD & limited edition colored vinyl is available today, April 11, 2025.

"I'm really excited for the 'Swan Song' release, as this is a quality batch of songs that I've worked very hard on. I feel it's one of our most mature releases to date and I really hope our fans like it," says Sean Danielsen.

Swan Song was written and produced by the band's frontman, Sean Danielsen, who's known for his distinctive songwriting and raw vocal delivery. The EP was engineered by Brian Scheffer and mixed and mastered by Eddie Wohl, whose expertise has shaped the sound of many notable rock acts. Together, they've created a powerful collection of tracks.

In support of the new EP, Smile Empty Soul will be co-headling with Tantric on the Bottom of a Breakdown tour beginning March 5th in Hobbs, NM at Diamond Dil's (dates below). They will also be playing the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY on September 20, 2025.

In addition, the band announced that they will be on the Creed Summer of 99' Cruise April 17 - 21, 2026.

