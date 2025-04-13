Stream Jon Pardi's 'Honkytonk Hollywood'

(The GreenRoom) With roaring guitars and a roaring, good-time spirit, "Honky-Tonk Hero" (Esquire) Jon Pardi's reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado continues to grow, today with the release of his fifth studio album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD, out now.

The 17-track album is the spiritual successor to his fearless breakout hits, and once again finds Pardi pulling out the stops to stay true to himself - yet giving his signature sound a new spark. Some tracks ring with pristine, pure-country tenderness, while others embrace fuzzed-out fiddles and soaring tripled guitars, or grungy bass lines and bottomless grooves.

To celebrate the release, Pardi will head to New York City to for first-ever performances of the album's title track on NBC's TODAY this Monday (4/14) before visiting Fox & Friends on Tuesday (4/15) to perform the album's timeless "He Went To Work." Later that evening, he will host an exclusive album release event at Common Country Bar for one of the first-ever performances of new tracks as well as some of his biggest hits.

Related Stories

Jon Pardi Shares Performance Video For New Song 'She Drives Away'

Jon Pardi Announces 'Honkytonk Hollywood' Album With Title Song

Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon PardiLead Windy City Smokeout Lineup

Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Inaugural Lone Star Smokeout

News > Jon Pardi