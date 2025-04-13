Stream Jon Pardi's 'Honkytonk Hollywood'

(The GreenRoom) With roaring guitars and a roaring, good-time spirit, "Honky-Tonk Hero" (Esquire) Jon Pardi's reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado continues to grow, today with the release of his fifth studio album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD, out now.
The 17-track album is the spiritual successor to his fearless breakout hits, and once again finds Pardi pulling out the stops to stay true to himself - yet giving his signature sound a new spark. Some tracks ring with pristine, pure-country tenderness, while others embrace fuzzed-out fiddles and soaring tripled guitars, or grungy bass lines and bottomless grooves.
To celebrate the release, Pardi will head to New York City to for first-ever performances of the album's title track on NBC's TODAY this Monday (4/14) before visiting Fox & Friends on Tuesday (4/15) to perform the album's timeless "He Went To Work." Later that evening, he will host an exclusive album release event at Common Country Bar for one of the first-ever performances of new tracks as well as some of his biggest hits.
