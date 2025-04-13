Swizz Beatz Shares First Track From Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 Soundtrack

(Epic) GRAMMY winner, multi-platinum producer and hip hop legend Swizz Beatz has unleashed, "Pain," the first single from Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 (Original Series Soundtrack).

Swizz once again serves as the executive music producer of the critically acclaimed soundtrack to Godfather of Harlem, which he did for the first 3 seasons. The anticipated new season is set to premiere on MGM+ on April 13. The full Season 4 soundtrack will be released on April 18 via Epic Records.

"Pain" is performed by GRAMMY nominee Tobe Nwigwe and Houston star Sauce Walka. Nwigwe and Walka take turns describing their respective journeys to light from darkness over the agile Swizz-produced instrumental, which includes a deft sample of DMX's classic record "Ruff Ryders Anthem," originally produced by Swizz in 1998.

Swizz's work on the official Godfather of Harlem soundtracks has been headline-worthy. Rolling Stone, Okayplayer and Billboard have taken note of his commitment to meticulous curation of the soundtracks, and in conversation with Billboard, Swizz revealed how detailed his approach can be. "I give [the artists] a story on what we're shooting, how we're shooting it," he says. "Some of them, I'll let them see the scenes that we're thinking about."

A wide range of acts has appeared on the soundtracks previously, including Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Bilal and Wale. As a result of Swizz's vision, the projects have racked up tens-of-millions of streams.

Stream "Pain" below, and get ready for the full, star-studded soundtrack, the fourth installment of Godfather of Harlem and Swizz Beatz's relationship, arriving April 18.

