Taylon Hope Explores Heartbreak With 'Cold In Colorado'

(BNPR) Taylon Hope's "Cold In Colorado" takes listeners on an emotional journey through heartbreak. The new single by the rising young country music artist indicates her growing talent. Self-penned by Taylon and is now available for streaming and download on all streaming and download music platforms.

The song is about a couple losing one another but still leaving hope that they could be something again one day. The visuals associated with "Cold in Colorado" brought the song to life. Each element enhances the narrative woven throughout the lyrics, from the landscapes of Colorado's mountains to the intimate moments during tough times. It has been an amazing journey watching this song evolve from a simple idea into what I think is a very special song.

"I wrote alone one day during a special moment, just the piano and me. In this song, I aimed to capture the essence of heartbreak and longing while also painting vivid imagery that resonates with anyone who has experienced similar emotions. Creating this piece has been incredibly fulfilling, allowing me to channel my creativity and empathy into something meaningful. I am a storyteller and am very inspired by 90s country music, and I love to envision and see stories as I write and play music. Often, songs come to me as I play piano; this was a beautiful story that came to me as I wrote. I can't wait for everyone to hear it and hope it resonates with listeners as much as it does with me," described Taylon Hope.

"We broke up just six months ago

Said you had to move away had to take time to grow

Never thought our happy ending would end like this

Me in Tennessee and you in Las Animas

We were mountains High when you were mine

Yea we were quite the nice view

I'd miles steep And swim oceans deep For another chance just to keep you

You said you never liked the show

But I heard it's cold in Colorado

It's hard to believe you're a thousand miles away

Seems like only yesterday I was begging you to stay

Well I miss breathing you in like that cool clean air

I hope you think of me while you're up there ..."

"Cold In Colorado" was produced by Kent Wells, engineered by Kam Lutchterhand, mixed by Kevin Willis and provided digital editing by Kyle Dickinson. Tracks were recorded at Kent Wells Productions in Nashville, TN. Accomplished session musicians included Kent Wells (acoustic guitar), Mark Hill (bass), Jerry McPherson (electric guitar), Tommy Hardin (drums), Mike Rojas (Piano/Keys).

