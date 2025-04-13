The Frst Recruit Eagles of Death Metal, Bowling For Soup Stars and More For Punk Rock Opera

(Earshot) The Frst is debuting "This Never Happened", their new full length album containing 13 tracks- highlighting some of Alternative Rock & Punk's biggest icons, featuring members of Eagles of Death Metal, Bowling For Soup, Sleeping With Sirens, The Almost, Chiodos, The Dangerous Summer and helmed by producers George Perks (Skindred, Enter Shikari) and Matt Malpass (Blink 182, mgk) for a sprawling Nu Punk record that encompasses nearly every genre along the way.

Containing some of The Frst's already established tracks such as "Bruce Lee" which hit #29 on the iTunes Rock Chart, and This Is Me Now which hit #46 on the same chart, "This Never Happened" contains fresh material, most notably "kNOw (feat. Makeout)" an uptempo Punk Rock anthem that's equal parts The Donnas and Black Flag. Lyrically exploring themes of life in the 20's, "kNOw" is a wake up call to attention with lyrics like "Wouldn't you like to know, the freak show, the doom scroll...)

Meanwhile, "Ego Is The Enemy" is a short but mosh worthy Trap-Metal banger clocking in under 40 seconds, and yet the idea is perfectly crystallized by a single phrase, 'my ego is the enemy.' The true artistry however, is in the track order and the way each song flows seamlessly into the next. "This Never Happened" walks the delicate balance of feeling like a modern playlist of different artists, and a classic concept album such as Dark Side of The Moon or Sgt. Pepper that paints a vivid picture from beginning to end. Frontman Mikei Gray explains that it wasn't by accident.

"Part of the concept for the record...is that the album is a playlist that the main character has created to accompany them through the various twists and turns of the story. Each song is supposed to be a little different and sometimes juxtapose what's next to it."

Regardless of the lore, the ever changing line-up on each song is enough to keep even the most boisterous listeners attentive.

