The Frst Recruit Eagles of Death Metal, Bowling For Soup Stars and More For Punk Rock Opera

(Earshot) The Frst is debuting "This Never Happened", their new full length album containing 13 tracks- highlighting some of Alternative Rock & Punk's biggest icons, featuring members of Eagles of Death Metal, Bowling For Soup, Sleeping With Sirens, The Almost, Chiodos, The Dangerous Summer and helmed by producers George Perks (Skindred, Enter Shikari) and Matt Malpass (Blink 182, mgk) for a sprawling Nu Punk record that encompasses nearly every genre along the way.
Containing some of The Frst's already established tracks such as "Bruce Lee" which hit #29 on the iTunes Rock Chart, and This Is Me Now which hit #46 on the same chart, "This Never Happened" contains fresh material, most notably "kNOw (feat. Makeout)" an uptempo Punk Rock anthem that's equal parts The Donnas and Black Flag. Lyrically exploring themes of life in the 20's, "kNOw" is a wake up call to attention with lyrics like "Wouldn't you like to know, the freak show, the doom scroll...)
Meanwhile, "Ego Is The Enemy" is a short but mosh worthy Trap-Metal banger clocking in under 40 seconds, and yet the idea is perfectly crystallized by a single phrase, 'my ego is the enemy.' The true artistry however, is in the track order and the way each song flows seamlessly into the next. "This Never Happened" walks the delicate balance of feeling like a modern playlist of different artists, and a classic concept album such as Dark Side of The Moon or Sgt. Pepper that paints a vivid picture from beginning to end. Frontman Mikei Gray explains that it wasn't by accident.
"Part of the concept for the record...is that the album is a playlist that the main character has created to accompany them through the various twists and turns of the story. Each song is supposed to be a little different and sometimes juxtapose what's next to it."
Regardless of the lore, the ever changing line-up on each song is enough to keep even the most boisterous listeners attentive.
The Frst Teams With Eagles of Death Metal For 'Murderabilia'
Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more
Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more
Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash For Opry 100 Honors- Stream Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country Or Die Tryin'- Keith Urban- more
Mariah Carey Expands 'The Emancipation of Mimi' For 20th Anniversary- Swizz Beatz Shares First Track From Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 Soundtrack- more
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
The Frst Recruit Eagles of Death Metal, Bowling For Soup Stars and More For Punk Rock Opera
Tennis Say Farewell With '12 Blown Tires'
EPICA Mark 'Aspiral' Release With 'Fight To Survive' Video
Leafblower 'Unsatisfied' With New Single
Carla Harvey Recruits Motley Crue Star For 'Sick Ones'
Smile Empty Soul Share 'The Anchor' Lyric Video
Within Destruction Mark Album Release With 'Hide & Sick' Video
The Phoenix Within Unleash 'War Machines' Video