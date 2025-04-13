The SteelDrivers Deliver New Murder Ballad 'The River Knows'

(IVPR) Ah, the murder ballad. From "Tom Dooly" to "Stagger Lee" to "Pretty Polly" to more modern takes like "Caleb Meyer," the category has permeated folk music the world over with its dark narratives and moral high grounds. Grammy-winning quintet The SteelDrivers are no strangers to the genre, their catalog full of songs like "If It Hadn't Been For Love" and "Shallow Grave," garnering tens of millions of streams and becoming fan favorites at live shows. But the band's latest single, "The River Knows," might be the most quintessentially SteelDrivers murder ballad yet.
"I wrote this with Daniel Ethridge and Tom Douglas," recalls SteelDrivers singer and fiddler Tammy Rogers. "I had the title and most of the storyline in mind," she recalls, "But Tom's lyrical contributions really took it to another level, and Daniel's melodic sense and understanding of what makes a great SteelDrivers song combined to make it very special." A driving rhythm and sharp fiddle play lead into guitarist Matt Dame's delivery of the setup verse: "She covered up his anger with a little rouge and Maybelline / It turned into a nightmare from a perfect dream." Follow the link below to find out how the story plays out.
"The River Knows" is the latest single from The SteelDrivers' upcoming album, Outrun-their first album with new label partner, the iconic Sun Records. Out May 23rd, Outrun features the classic, blues-infused bluegrass sound the band has been known for for two decades now, freewheeling and fun, rich with stories and singalongs alike. Beyond the ever-evolving musical nature of The SteelDrivers, this seamless ebb and flow between intricate bluegrass and the hardscrabble blues, another key element of Outrun is this underlying tribute to late founding member Mike Henderson. And though Henderson passed away in 2023, his memory and presence is still profoundly felt by the group, onstage and in the studio.
In addition to rolling out their new album, The SteelDrivers are celebrating quite the milestone this year with the announcement of The SteelDrivers 20th Anniversary Tour. "Tough times never last, but tough people do," says SteelDrivers bassist, Mark Fleming. "To be celebrating our 20th anniversary, still touring and releasing a new project on Sun Records, is proof of the SteelDrivers' resilient personnel and catalog of original material we have produced." "We have been planning and looking forward to this 20th anniversary tour for about a year and half," adds Rogers. "Time sure flies by when you're doing what you love. We couldn't be more excited to celebrate this achievement and share some new music with all our Steelheads!"
Catch the SteelDrivers on their 20th Anniversary Tour:
April 24 - Wilkesboro, NC - Merlefest
May 8 - Tyler, TX - Stanley's BBQ
May 9 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's
May 10 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall
May 15 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington PAC
May 16 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
May 17 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
May 25 - Cumberland, MD - DelFest
May 30 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
May 31 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
June 1 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
June 14 - Lexington, KY - Festival of the Bluegrass
June 21 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
June 22 - Winchester, CA - Balloon and Wine Festival
June 28 - Owensboro, KY - ROMP
July 4 - Garrettsville, OH - Grassfire Festival
July 9 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile
July 10 - Portland, OR - Topaz Farm
July 11 - Bellingham, WA - Tune In Festival
July 26 - Reno, NV - Robert Z Hawkins Ampitheatre
August 8 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts
August 9 - Clayton, NY - Clayton Opera House
August 10 - Schenectady, NY - Music Haven Central Park
August 15 - Manchester, VT - Green Mtn Bluegrass and Roots Festival
August 16 - Mason, NH - The Range
August 22 - Bellvue, CO - Mishawaka Ampitheatre
August 23 - Bellvue, CO - Mishawaka Ampitheatre
August 30 - Piketon, OH - SamJam
September 4 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
September 5 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre
September 6 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gat Theatre
September 19 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House
September 20 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House
October 3 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
October 4 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
October 17 - Manteo, NC - OBX Bluegrass Festival
October 18 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere
October 19 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere
October 22 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre
October 23 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre
October 24 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre
October 25 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre
