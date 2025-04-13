.

Within Destruction Mark Album Release With 'Hide & Sick' Video

(CN) Within Destruction have officially unleashed their highly anticipated new album, ANIMETAL via Sumerian Records. Alongside the release, the band has dropped a brand-new music video for the track "HIDE & SICK," further pushing their vibrant, hyper-stylized ANIMETAL universe into overdrive.

Speaking on the release, drummer Luka Vezzosi shares: "We believe that Animetal is our most authentic release to date-a true fusion of who we are as individuals smashed together into a cohesive, high-energy experience. At its core, the music is still metal, but we've pushed the boundaries of borrowing and blending elements from other genres to make things even more dynamic, unpredictable and exciting. We hope listeners can connect with it and enjoy the ride as much as we had while writing it."

True to its name, ANIMETAL delivers an audio-visual blitz of glitchy brutality, trap-influenced breakdowns, and J-pop-inspired earworms-all wrapped in the band's signature aesthetic. With each track, Within Destruction expands their genre-defiant sonic palette while maintaining a core heaviness that anchors the chaos.

ANIMETAL features previously released singles including "CYBERGIRL," "KANASHIBARI," "DEMON CHILD," and the emotionally charged "INCOMPLETE." The album sees Within Destruction continue their streak of evolution, seamlessly weaving in clean vocals, gutturals, electronic and anime inspired flourishes, and a flair for the theatrical.

