Within Destruction Mark Album Release With 'Hide & Sick' Video

(CN) Within Destruction have officially unleashed their highly anticipated new album, ANIMETAL via Sumerian Records. Alongside the release, the band has dropped a brand-new music video for the track "HIDE & SICK," further pushing their vibrant, hyper-stylized ANIMETAL universe into overdrive.
Speaking on the release, drummer Luka Vezzosi shares: "We believe that Animetal is our most authentic release to date-a true fusion of who we are as individuals smashed together into a cohesive, high-energy experience. At its core, the music is still metal, but we've pushed the boundaries of borrowing and blending elements from other genres to make things even more dynamic, unpredictable and exciting. We hope listeners can connect with it and enjoy the ride as much as we had while writing it."
True to its name, ANIMETAL delivers an audio-visual blitz of glitchy brutality, trap-influenced breakdowns, and J-pop-inspired earworms-all wrapped in the band's signature aesthetic. With each track, Within Destruction expands their genre-defiant sonic palette while maintaining a core heaviness that anchors the chaos.
ANIMETAL features previously released singles including "CYBERGIRL," "KANASHIBARI," "DEMON CHILD," and the emotionally charged "INCOMPLETE." The album sees Within Destruction continue their streak of evolution, seamlessly weaving in clean vocals, gutturals, electronic and anime inspired flourishes, and a flair for the theatrical.
Within Destruction Unleash 'Kanashibari' Video
Within Destruction Deliver 'Nightmare' With New Video
Within Destruction Part Ways With Francesco Filigoi
Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more
Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more
Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash For Opry 100 Honors- Stream Blake Shelton's 'Stay Country Or Die Tryin'- Keith Urban- more
Mariah Carey Expands 'The Emancipation of Mimi' For 20th Anniversary- Swizz Beatz Shares First Track From Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 Soundtrack- more
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
The Frst Recruit Eagles of Death Metal, Bowling For Soup Stars and More For Punk Rock Opera
Tennis Say Farewell With '12 Blown Tires'
EPICA Mark 'Aspiral' Release With 'Fight To Survive' Video
Leafblower 'Unsatisfied' With New Single
Carla Harvey Recruits Motley Crue Star For 'Sick Ones'
Smile Empty Soul Share 'The Anchor' Lyric Video
Within Destruction Mark Album Release With 'Hide & Sick' Video
The Phoenix Within Unleash 'War Machines' Video