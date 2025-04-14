Benson Boone Announces New Album After Coachella Jam With Brian May

(WR) Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone has announced his highly-anticipated new album American Heart, arriving June 20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records.

Benson broke the news on stage at Coachella, where he made his debut this past Friday. At the end of his electrifying main stage set, he brought out surprise guest Brian May of Queen for a special performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Variety declared it a "spot-on rendition of the song that's notoriously difficult to cover," while Rolling Stone heralded, "Benson's a star, and even Brian May knows it." The performance video has garnered over 48 million views alone on Instagram since they took the stage on Friday night.

Benson first introduced American Heart with his recent single "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else," his first release of the year. The track is quickly climbing the radio charts, currently sitting in the top 20 at Top 40 and Hot AC, and the top 10 at AC. It arrived on the heels of his show-stopping performance of smash hit "Beautiful Things" at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in February, where he was nominated for Best New Artist. He will bring another special performance to the Saturday Night Live stage on May 3, making his debut as the musical guest on the show.

"Beautiful Things" was the #1 most streamed song in the world last year, earning Boone the IFPI Global Single Award for 2024. Certified 5x Platinum, the chart-conquering track has now surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify and nearly 4 billion total streams since its release last year. Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, and multiple global accolades.

Fireworks & Rollerblades also includes the Platinum certified hit "Slow It Down" and fan-favorites "Cry," "What Do You Want," and "Pretty Slowly."

In June, he opened for Taylor Swift's ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May. He also embarked on his fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.

With the upcoming release of American Heart, performances at landmark festivals like Coachella and Governors Ball, and new tour dates on the horizon, Boone is on track for another record year in 2025.

BENSON BOONE 2025 TOUR DATES:

Apr 18 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival

May 2 - Charlotte, NC - Lovin' Life Music Festival

May 4 - Memphis, TN - Riverbeat Music Festival

May 24 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Music Festival

Jun 5 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

Jun 6 - New York, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival

Jul 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Jul 5 - Québec City, Canada - FEQ Festival

Jul 10 - Algés, Portugal - Nos Alive Festival

Jul 11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

Sep 11 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

