Billie Jo Jones Delivers New Single 'Flame'

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Billie Jo Jones is excited to release her fiery new single, "Flame," out today! The track showcases Jones' powerful vocal range and signature style, combining classic country grit with modern-day attitude. With a bold spirit and undeniable sass, Jones delivers a performance that leaves no doubt - she's a force to be reckoned with.

A longtime admirer of iconic songs like "Stand By Your Man" and "Jolene," Jones makes it clear that if she ever found herself in a similar situation, she wouldn't just stand by - she'd stand her ground. "Flame" is a confident anthem of resilience and determination, showcasing Billie Jo Jones' strength and willingness to stand up for what's hers.

"Dolly Parton is a huge influence in my world," shares Jones. "We share the same producer and her iconic song, "Jolene" is one of my favorites to cover! One day it occurred to me that I would have handled that same situation much differently if someone had come after my man. So I wrote this song and it also is a true story. This is how I handled a wanna-be home wrecker. Then I wrote a song about it!"

Lyrics For "Flame"

I can tell that you think

You're gonna take my man

You think your grass is greener

But let me help you understand

I can see right through your thievin' ways

I put that ring on his left hand

You're a master of deception

A champion of lies

You won't catch him lookin' around

He stays lost in my eyes

If you want to push this thing

I can cut you down to size

Let me tell ya

He ain't lookin' at you honey

And I'm the one to blame

You think you've got what it takes

But I'm his every-thang

I'm here playin' for keeps

You're just playin' games

Honey I'm more than just a spark

I'm the whole damn flame

As part of a special industry party, Billie Jo Jones was surprised with a #1 plaque for her single "Who's Tequila Are You Drinking," which was a #1 on Amazon Music's Top Country Songs chart (February 20, 2025).

Billie Jo continues to become one of country music's most beloved artists. She has shared the stage with notable performers such as Deana Carter, Gene Watson, Linda Davis, Barbara Fairchild, The Oak Ridge Boys, Diamond Rio, Justin Moore, Wade Bowen, Pat Green, Stoney LaRue, Roger Creager, Sam Riggs, Bryan White, Jerrod Niemann, Josh Abbott, Wade Hayes, Sammy Kershaw, Shenandoah, Oscar Award Winner, Billy Bob Thornton, and many others. A personal highlight for her was opening for Ray Price, one of her biggest inspirations and a favorite she enjoyed listening to with her grandparents over the years.

Billie Jo Jones On Tour:

APR 26 - Calhoun's / Denison, Texas

MAY 03 - Heritage Days / Bonham, Texas

SEP 24 - Titus County Fair 2025 / Mount Pleasant, Texas

SEP 25 - Titus County Fair 2025 / Mount Pleasant, Texas

SEP 26 - Titus County Fair 2025 / Mount Pleasant, Texas

SEP 27 - Titus County Fair 2025 / Mount Pleasant, Texas

