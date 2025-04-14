Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency

(fcc) Saturday night, 8-time GRAMMY Award winner, multi-platinum artist, and country music superstar, Carrie Underwood, concluded her over three-year run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Performing 72 shows of the acclaimed production, Underwood is not only the first, and longest-running, resident headliner at Resorts World Theatre, but also has the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country music artist - marking a historic milestone on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Underwood and the show have garnered rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with multiple sold-out runs, performing to over 300,000 fans.

During her final bow, fans took to their feet with resounding applause and cheers in the sold-out showroom as Carrie shared her gratitude in a heartfelt farewell performance.

"REFLECTION has truly been one of the standout moments of my performing career thus far," said Underwood. "It is a production I am so very proud of and have had so much fun performing over the course of this residency these past 3+ years. I've loved being in Las Vegas where we've welcomed fans from all over the world who have come to see us. It's been so special to reflect on the first 20 years of this career I am so grateful for, and have loved being on stage with my band and all the performers every night. Thank you AEG Presents, Resorts World, and Las Vegas for making my first residency such an amazing experience!"

Throughout her touring career, Underwood has arranged to donate a portion of ticket sales to a worthy cause or organization. $1 from each ticket sold for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency is being donated to Make-A-Wish America, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. A highlight of Underwood's closing night performance included Carrie's reunion with former Make-A-Wish child Noel Miller, who Underwood met through the charity organization in 2008 at age 12. Noel, now 28 years old, joined Carrie onstage to sing her #1 hit, "All-American Girl," a popular moment in the show that she had revived for REFLECTION after first introducing it to audiences in her Carnival Ride Tour in 2008. Underwood has been involved with the organization as a WishMaker for nearly 20 years, granting wishes since the beginning of her recording career. Earlier that evening, Underwood presented Make-A-Wish with a check for $236,844 on behalf of all the fans who have attended REFLECTION over the past few years. The donation comes at a fitting time for the organization as April is World Wish Month and 2025 is the 45th anniversary of Make-A-Wish.

On Friday, April 11, 2025, executives from AEG Presents Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas presented a commemorative plaque and custom gaming table felt to Underwood to celebrate her closing weekend of REFLECTION. In a private reception, AEG Presents' Bobby Reynolds and Resorts World Las Vegas' Alex Dixon led a champagne toast, commemorating Underwood's illustrious residency.

"Carrie's final performances mark the end of an era," said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas. "Carrie and REFLECTION have made Las Vegas residency history, a testament to the tremendous artistry, talent, and fandom that have powered this production since the venue's opening. The AEG Presents family could not be more proud to have presented this show alongside Carrie and her team over the last three years, as well as the Resorts World Las Vegas family. Her incredible talent has left an indelible mark on our team, this venue, and her fans, and we will cherish the memories from her unforgettable performances."

"Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION was a defining chapter for Resorts World Theatre," said Alex Dixon, CEO of Resorts World Las Vegas. "As our first headliner, Carrie helped put our venue on the map as a top destination for live entertainment on the Strip. Her unforgettable performances and connection with fans created lasting memories for all of us. We're honored to have shared this journey and look forward to continuing to bring world-class moments to Las Vegas."

The first artist to grace the Resorts World Theatre stage, Carrie opened the doors of the world-class theatre with a sold-out premiere in December 2021. Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency quickly became a must-see show in Las Vegas, garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike. REFLECTION utilized spectacular special effects, pyrotechnics, and the latest visual and audio technology, with extravagant set pieces that can only be seen in her Las Vegas residency. Carrie has taken the entertainment value to new heights, joined onstage by her 8-piece band, a cast of 8 dancers, aerialists and cyr wheel performers, and a special virtual orchestra in a high-energy production that combines the spirit of Nashville and the glitz, glamour, and spectacle Las Vegas audiences have come to expect.

From its first performance to the last, Underwood's REFLECTION has kept audiences on their feet, singing along on a thrilling musical journey highlighting the Greatest Hits from her stellar career. From the pulsing opening notes to the spectacular finale, the show is indeed a reflection of Carrie's rise to superstardom, celebrating 20 years since winning the title of "American Idol" and the many #1 hits and bestselling albums she has amassed along the way. The production brought those hits to life in new and different ways that re-imagine fan favorites in a stunning production worthy of Las Vegas. The iconic compilation of dazzling staging and visual effects, powerful vocals, and showstopping moments featured 20 of Underwood's chart-topping hits, including "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Before He Cheats," "All-American Girl," and "Something in the Water."

The beautiful and innovative sets and stage pieces for REFLECTION were enhanced by mirrors and reflective elements that embody the gemlike qualities of the overall design, with refractive lighting visuals and sophisticated and theatrical visuals that rival any Las Vegas production. Underwood's awe-inspiring production also featured exemplary technical customization, such as a one-of-a-kind "Cadillac throne" during her performance of "Two Black Cadillacs," hand-built from reconstructed parts of a limited-edition 1963 Cadillac Coupe deVille. Underwood closed out her final performance of "Something In The Water" beneath her breathtaking waterfall for the last time. The fully functioning water feature measured 45 feet wide and 20 feet tall, harnessing nearly 3,000 gallons of recycled water, which is filtered and refreshed through two different types of filters. The 98-degree water is then circulated by three full-sized pool pumps to create an astonishing waterfall scene. In true Carrie Underwood fashion, the waterfall's protective hard coat was developed with 100 pounds of glitter that dazzles from every angle beneath the running water.

The only-in-Las Vegas residency also incorporated astounding effects that can only be accomplished by Resorts World Theatre's state-of-the-art entertainment technology, such as three massive screens moving on stage throughout the show, featuring eye-popping content perfectly synced to the corresponding musical number created by multinational creative teams based in Los Angeles, the United Kingdom, and Montreal. Additionally, Carrie's stunning wardrobe for REFLECTION consisted of over 35 custom looks custom-created for the production, combining the glitz and glamour of Vegas with the iconic style women of country have rocked for years and Carrie's own signature country/rock style in revolving custom wardrobe looks throughout the show. Gorgeous bespoke gowns and plenty of bling from colorful rhinestones, fringe, denim, sequins, and a variety of other reflective materials kept all eyes on Carrie amidst the eye-popping creative stage elements, with her world-famous legs on display throughout.

Fans of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency can continue to stream the production, "Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION," worldwide on Hulu and Disney+.

