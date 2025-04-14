.

Doechii and Vevo Take Deep Dive For 'Denial Is A River' For Footnotes

(BHM) Doechii and Vevo premiered a new episode of Footnotes, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of the music video for "DENIAL IS A RIVER" from her Grammy Award-winning project, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Co-directors Carlos Acosta and James Mackel share insights into the sitcom-inspired visual, which reflects Doechii's personal and professional journey.

In the episode, the directors explain that when they first heard the song, they immediately envisioned a sitcom vibe, drawing inspiration from classic 90's Black sitcoms like Family Matters and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. They break down key moments in the video, including the kitchen scene where Doechii chops a cucumber while rapping about her boyfriend's cheating. They also recall the energy on set during the three-day shoot and discuss cameos from comedian Zack Fox and musician SiR. Additionally, they reveal that the video was filmed on the same soundstage used in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The directors also provided background around the explosion scene, explaining that they only had one take to get it right and that it's the only scene where they use a handheld camera. Lastly, they share details about an alternate ending where Doechii collapses, prompting EMTs to rush on stage to revive her, but a power outage during filming complicated things and they decided to go with a cleaner ending.

