Final Performer Lineup for the 2025 AGM Awards Show Announced

(BN) Absolutely Gospel Music is thrilled to announce the official lineup of performers for the highly anticipated 2025 AGM Awards Show, hosted by renowned artists Gary Chapman and Joseph Habedank. This year's event promises to be an unforgettable evening honoring the best in Southern Gospel, Southern Roots, Positive Country, and Bluegrass music.

The celebration will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 6:00 PM, at the stunning Mulehouse in Columbia, Tennessee, a venue acclaimed for its breathtaking architecture, rich history, and pristine acoustics. The night will include awards presentations recognizing excellence in artistry, musicianship, engineering, production, and more across the featured genres. Don't miss this incredible night celebrating the artists, their music, their fans, and God, who makes it all possible.

"We are beyond excited to bring together this incredible group of performers and honor the outstanding work happening in Gospel music. This will be our 24th Annual Awards Show, and it will be a night you do not want to miss."- Bev McCann, AGM CEO

Artists and performances for this special celebration event include Brothers of the Heart, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, David Timms, Gary Chapman, High Road, Jason Crabb, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, The Isaacs, The Lefevre Quartet, Mercy's Won, The Music City Quartet, Phillips & Banks, The Simmons Family, Southbound and The Wilbanks.

Tickets are now available online here.

