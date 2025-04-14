Hollywood Undead Get Animated For 'Hollywood Forever (Funny Man Remix' Video

(CN) Hollywood Undead unleash a brand new take on their hit single "Hollywood Forever" today with an electrifying remix from founding member Funny Man featuring Lefty Gunplay and N8NOFACE with an accompanying video created by LA based artist and animator MikeMeds.

The "Hollywood Forever (Funny Man Remix)" is a gritty, genre-blending rework of the fan-favorite anthem-an unmistakable tribute to Los Angeles, the city firmly rooted in the DNA of all three artists. The track seamlessly blends explosive rap verses that trade off between Funny Man's laid-back swagger, Lefty Gunplay's raw charisma, and N8NOFACE's signature punk-meets-rap delivery, building in intensity before culminating in the original track's epic chorus.

Speaking on his remix of "Hollywood Forever", Hollywood Undead's Funny Man shares, "For the first time in Hollywood Undead history we have 3 Mexicans on one track with the homies Lefty Gunplay, N8NOFACE, and myself Big Funny Man who are all holding it down for LA and will continue to do so. Thanks to those legends for helping to show love and gratitude to the Undead fans."

N8NOFACE comments, "Soon as I heard the track and idea I wanted to rock it. Perfect genre killer joint and blends of styles,"

With Lefty Gunplay adding, "THIS ONE RIGHT HERE IS FOR THE CULTURE. 2025 JAY Z VS LINKIN PARK!"

Originally released in October 2024 via Sumerian Records, "Hollywood Forever" has racked up over 19.5 million cross-platform streams, peaked at #18 at Active Rock radio (currently holding at #20), and generated over 35.6k Shazams. The track is a testament (both lyrically and statistically) to the uniquely powerful bond Hollywood Undead share with their fans and the phenomenal staying power of a band who have been releasing albums since 2008.

The remix lands as Hollywood Undead continue their monumental Hollywood & N9ne Return Tour, co-headlining with Tech N9ne and performing to thousands each night alongside special guests Set It Off and Zero 9:36. The current leg marks their long-awaited return to Canadian stages for the first time in nearly a decade. The band will also be performing at major US festivals Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

Related Stories

Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne Plot New Hollywood & N9ne Tour Leg

Hollywood Undead Remask With 'Hollywood Forever' Video

Alice Cooper, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium To Rock Sonic Temple Festival

Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More, The Struts Lead ShipRocked 2025 Lineup

News > Hollywood Undead