Jon Pardi Expands Honkytonk Hollywood Tour

(The GreenRoom) Jon Pardi follows the release of his fifth studio album this week by extending his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR, produced by Live Nation and Outback Concerts.
Picking back up on Sept. 18 in Grand Rapids, MI with Jake Worthington and Colby Acuff, tickets for the newly added stops packed with fiddle, twang, steel guitar and contagious charisma will go on sale this Fri., April 18 at 10:00 AM local time.
Subscribers will get exclusive early access to presale tickets starting at 9:00 AM local time on Thurs., April 17. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.
Packages vary but include premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, invitation to the PARDI TIME! VIP Lounge, limited edition autographed tour poster & more.
HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR Dates:
4/25/2025 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
4/26/2025 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center
5/15/2025 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena
5/16/2025 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center
5/29/2025 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
5/30/2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
5/31/2025 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
6/5/2025 - Highland Heights, KY - Truist Arena
6/6/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
6/7/2025 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
6/11/2025 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre
6/12/2025 - Lethbridge, AB - VisitLethbridge.com Arena
6/14/2025 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
6/18/2025 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center *
6/20/2025 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest Amphitheater *
6/21/2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
9/18/2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
9/19/2025 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center
9/20/2025 - Jonesboro, AR - First National Bank Arena
9/25/2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
9/26/2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
9/27/2025 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove
10/2/2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
10/4/2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
10/9/2025 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
10/10/2025 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater
10/11/2025 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/17/2025 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
10/18/2025 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
10/23/2025 - Belton, TX - Cadence Bank Center #
10/24/2025 - Beaumont, TX - Doggett Ford Park Arena #
10/25/2025 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena #
Newly announced dates with Jake Worthington and Colby Acuff
*Previously announced dates with Corey Kent and Kassi Ashton on select dates
# Jake Worthington and No Colby Acuff
