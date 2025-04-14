Jon Pardi Expands Honkytonk Hollywood Tour

(The GreenRoom) Jon Pardi follows the release of his fifth studio album this week by extending his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR, produced by Live Nation and Outback Concerts.

Picking back up on Sept. 18 in Grand Rapids, MI with Jake Worthington and Colby Acuff, tickets for the newly added stops packed with fiddle, twang, steel guitar and contagious charisma will go on sale this Fri., April 18 at 10:00 AM local time.

Subscribers will get exclusive early access to presale tickets starting at 9:00 AM local time on Thurs., April 17. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

Packages vary but include premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, invitation to the PARDI TIME! VIP Lounge, limited edition autographed tour poster & more.

HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR Dates:

4/25/2025 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

4/26/2025 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

5/15/2025 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

5/16/2025 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

5/29/2025 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

5/30/2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

5/31/2025 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

6/5/2025 - Highland Heights, KY - Truist Arena

6/6/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

6/7/2025 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

6/11/2025 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

6/12/2025 - Lethbridge, AB - VisitLethbridge.com Arena

6/14/2025 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

6/18/2025 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center *

6/20/2025 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest Amphitheater *

6/21/2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

9/18/2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

9/19/2025 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

9/20/2025 - Jonesboro, AR - First National Bank Arena

9/25/2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

9/26/2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

9/27/2025 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

10/2/2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

10/4/2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

10/9/2025 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

10/10/2025 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

10/11/2025 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17/2025 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/18/2025 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

10/23/2025 - Belton, TX - Cadence Bank Center #

10/24/2025 - Beaumont, TX - Doggett Ford Park Arena #

10/25/2025 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena #

Newly announced dates with Jake Worthington and Colby Acuff

*Previously announced dates with Corey Kent and Kassi Ashton on select dates

# Jake Worthington and No Colby Acuff

Related Stories

Stream Jon Pardi's 'Honkytonk Hollywood'

Jon Pardi Shares Performance Video For New Song 'She Drives Away'

Jon Pardi Announces 'Honkytonk Hollywood' Album With Title Song

Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon PardiLead Windy City Smokeout Lineup

News > Jon Pardi