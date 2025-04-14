Jorjiana Premieres 'Time' Video

(Atlantic) Jorjiana is showing no signs of slowing down with the arrival of her newest single, "Time." Today's release joins a string of recent bangers the rising rap star has brought us including, "Wok Sauce" and two "ILBB2" remixes - one featuring Babychiefdoit and the other with GloRilla that amassed over 400k creates on TikTok and secured the number 1 spot on both Top 50 and Viral 50 charts. Both remixes are joined by a vibrant visual that perfectly matches the song's infectious energy.

Jorjiana's star power was on full display in recent weeks with performances of her "ILBB2" remixes alongside GloRilla and Babychiefdoit. Her reputation for delivering unforgettable moments is only growing stronger, solidifying her place as a force in the rap scene.

The rising artist has been making waves with her previous hits, including "Turn You Up" featuring 1900Rugrat, which has surpassed 1 million views. Rugrat even brought her out at his Atlanta show for a live performance of their track. Meanwhile, "Elevator Spaghetti" continues to gain traction, amassing over 350K YouTube views and 1+ million audio streams.

With undeniable momentum and an ever-growing fan base, Jorjiana is gearing up to take things to the next level with the release of her highly anticipated debut project, set to drop this spring.

