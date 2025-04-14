Kenny Chesney Adds Premium Seats To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

(EBM) Kenny Chesney always throws the summer's hottest show. With all the songs, the friends, the fun, when No Shoes Nation comes together, a party happens - and memories are made. Knowing his residency at Sphere in Las Vegas brings an audience Variety calls, "a concert-going community rivaled perhaps only by Parrotheads and Deadheads" into a whole new dimension of experiencing the songs, the sound and the visuals, the songwriter/superstar wants to offer every possible way to view these landmark shows.

As the final plan for Chesney's production at Sphere evolves from concept to reality, the opportunity to open-up additional 100 level, reserved seat inventory is now also a reality. These additional tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PT.

"For the fans who want to be close, but maybe aren't sure they're ready for the sandbar experience, I get it," Chesney says. "Normally, it's three acts, the hot sun and a whole lotta hard plastic flooring, but when you're being engulfed by this incredible sound and the dynamic visual content, it's a lot to take in.

"If you're feeling more like you're not ready to get in the pit, you want to really absorb all the sensations, I'm really glad the folks at Sphere were able to work with us to make these seats happen. Obviously, we had to wait until everyone knew what our production was going to require; but once we got it all settled, they were very quick to help us create yet another way to come on in and be part of it with us."

With no tour or traditional shows this summer, high-impact performer Kenny Chesney wanted to make sure No Shoes Nation got the most out of having this other dimension. Being country's first artist to play Vegas' groundbreaking Sphere, which literally wraps fans in 4-D technology with the globe shaped building, is a big deal. Between the intense quality of the production, some songs people have never heard and guests, the man the LA Times deemed "the People's Superstar" didn't want to lose that direct contact that defines his stadium shows.

"Since we're not outside, I want everyone to have the best space possible," he offers. "We've got Brandi Cyrus getting people's party on to start. The band and I haven't played for No Shoes Nation since those three nights in Boston - and we're so ready to get out there and rock. To me, these seats give people one more option to make these shows the best ones ever."

Known for songs that chronicle coming of age in the flyover, Chesney's treating this residency as a way to celebrate two decades of stadium-sized summers. With his Guitars, Tiki Bars and A Whole Lotta Love fan experience taking over a nearby two-story space at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas as a free way for even non-ticket-holders to experience the ride, including the Spread the Love Bar to grab a drink before the show, he's creating a space where No Shoes Nation can celebrate all of the moments shared, songs they've loved and being together under Sphere's aesthetic magic.

The only country artist in Billboard's Top 10 Touring Acts of the Last 25 Years for the last 15, Chesney brings together in community, fun and letting go of what brings you down. With a three hour, no stop Sandbar experience, starting May 22 at Sphere, No Shoes Nation can get their 2025 summer started with 15 singular shows designed to make Chesney's world without boundaries an even more engaged space.

Limited tickets remain for the Sphere residency at KennyChesney.com with official VIP Concert & Hotel Packages available via Vibee, the official VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner for Kenny Chesney's Live at Sphere residency, at KennyChesney.Vibee.com. All Vibee packages offer guests a choice of premium tickets including Sandbar (general admission floor) or reserved seating, a collectable laminate and lanyard, access to the No Shoes Island VIP Pool Party, exclusive Kenny Chesney curated gift bag and early access to the Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love experience on show days for crowd-free shopping on exclusive merch items, and access to a dedicated shopping lane during public hours. Vibee Hotel Packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (The Venetian or The Palazzo) or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, May 22

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Wednesday, May 28

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

Wednesday, June 18

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

