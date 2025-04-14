.

Koe Wetzel And Polo G Join Jessie Murph At Coachella

04-14-2025
Koe Wetzel And Polo G Join Jessie Murph At CoachellaPhoto courtesy Columbia Records

(Columbia) 20-year-old vocal powerhouse Jessie Murph has made her long-awaited Coachella debut with a powerful, genre-defying performance on the Mojave Stage that left the crowd buzzing.

Known for her raw lyricism and fearless blending of country, pop, and hip-hop, Murph delivered a standout set draped in her signature style-with an all-pink stage setup, emotional grit, and undeniable star power.

The set featured surprise appearances from Polo G, who joined Murph for their breakout hit "Heartbroken," and Koe Wetzel, who took the stage for a live rendition of their Billboard #1 country radio smash "High Road."

Murph powered through a stacked set list that showcased her dynamic vocal range and emotional depth, including:

* Cowboys and Angels
* Gucci Mane
* Wild Ones
* SOB
* UR A BITCH
* Dirty
* How Could You
* It Ain't Right
* Sip
* High Road (feat. Koe Wetzel)
* Heartbroken (feat. Polo G)
* Before He Cheats (Carrie Underwood cover)
* Best Behavior
* Debut performance of her newest single "Blue Strips"

From vulnerable ballads to aggressive anthems, Jessie captivated the audience with a set that felt both personal and electric. She even paid homage to one of her inspirations with a fiery cover of Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats," proving her versatility and range.

The debut of her newest single "Blue Strips" closed the set on a high, leaving fans excited for what's coming next from one of music's most promising young voices.

Jessie Murph's Coachella debut wasn't just a performance-it was a statement. Look for more from Jessie soon.

