Koe Wetzel And Polo G Join Jessie Murph At Coachella

(Columbia) 20-year-old vocal powerhouse Jessie Murph has made her long-awaited Coachella debut with a powerful, genre-defying performance on the Mojave Stage that left the crowd buzzing.
Known for her raw lyricism and fearless blending of country, pop, and hip-hop, Murph delivered a standout set draped in her signature style-with an all-pink stage setup, emotional grit, and undeniable star power.
The set featured surprise appearances from Polo G, who joined Murph for their breakout hit "Heartbroken," and Koe Wetzel, who took the stage for a live rendition of their Billboard #1 country radio smash "High Road."
Murph powered through a stacked set list that showcased her dynamic vocal range and emotional depth, including:
* Cowboys and Angels
* Gucci Mane
* Wild Ones
* SOB
* UR A BITCH
* Dirty
* How Could You
* It Ain't Right
* Sip
* High Road (feat. Koe Wetzel)
* Heartbroken (feat. Polo G)
* Before He Cheats (Carrie Underwood cover)
* Best Behavior
* Debut performance of her newest single "Blue Strips"
From vulnerable ballads to aggressive anthems, Jessie captivated the audience with a set that felt both personal and electric. She even paid homage to one of her inspirations with a fiery cover of Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats," proving her versatility and range.
The debut of her newest single "Blue Strips" closed the set on a high, leaving fans excited for what's coming next from one of music's most promising young voices.
Jessie Murph's Coachella debut wasn't just a performance-it was a statement. Look for more from Jessie soon.
Jessie Murph Follows 'Gucci Mane' With 'Blue Strips'
Koe Wetzel's 'High Road (feat. Jessie Murph)' Makes History
After Teasing Fans Jessie Murph Delivers 'Sip'
Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph Take 'High Road' To Radio
Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates- We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video- more
Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more
Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi Expands Honkytonk Hollywood Tour- Eric Church- Russell Dickerson- more
Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- Michael Bolton Coffee Table Book Arrives In June- more
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates
We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video
Hollywood Undead Get Animated For 'Hollywood Forever (Funny Man Remix' Video
Saphir Levi Says 'Forget It' As She Inks NOWHERE Recordings Deal
Lorna Shore Leads New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Lineup
Winnipeg Honors Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Todd Rundgren Launching Still Me, (Still We) Tour
Jimrat Push Boundaries With New Visual Album 'Instant'