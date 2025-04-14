Lorna Shore Leads New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Lineup

(AS) New England Metal & Hardcore Festival returns on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, MA and organizers have revealed the lineup.
Launched in 1999, NEMHF became a cornerstone of the metal and hardcore scenes, hosting legends like Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Meshuggah, and more. After a triumphant return in 2023, the festival is set to once again bring the heat with a lineup that includes Lorna Shore as the headliner, alongside Cannibal Corpse, Kublai Khan TX, The Black Dahlia Murder, and a rare, historic final performance from Bury Your Dead featuring their classic lineup, including Matt Bruso, Mark Costello, Brendan "Slim" MacDonald, and Aaron "Bubble" Patrick. Also on the bill are Drain, Sanguisugabogg, Municipal Waste, Madball, Full of Hell, and more.
"We've done this fest over a bunch of formats through the years - two days, three days, you name it," says co-founder Scott Lee. "This time, it's one day, but we didn't cut corners. This lineup is stacked from top to bottom. We're bringing you the best of the best. All gas, no brakes. Weeeeeee."
LINEUP:
HEADLINER: LORNA SHORE
All Out War
Bayway
Big Ass Truck
Bury Your Dead (Final Show - Classic Lineup)
Cannibal Corpse
Chamber
Despised Icon
Drain
Full of Hell
Gates to Hell
Gideon
Guilt Trip
Hard Target
Kublai Khan TX
Madball
Municipal Waste
PeelingFlesh
Sanguisugabogg
Shadow of Intent
Teeth
The Black Dahlia Murder
Varials
Vomit Forth
