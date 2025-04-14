Lorna Shore Leads New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Lineup

(AS) New England Metal & Hardcore Festival returns on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, MA and organizers have revealed the lineup.

Launched in 1999, NEMHF became a cornerstone of the metal and hardcore scenes, hosting legends like Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Meshuggah, and more. After a triumphant return in 2023, the festival is set to once again bring the heat with a lineup that includes Lorna Shore as the headliner, alongside Cannibal Corpse, Kublai Khan TX, The Black Dahlia Murder, and a rare, historic final performance from Bury Your Dead featuring their classic lineup, including Matt Bruso, Mark Costello, Brendan "Slim" MacDonald, and Aaron "Bubble" Patrick. Also on the bill are Drain, Sanguisugabogg, Municipal Waste, Madball, Full of Hell, and more.

"We've done this fest over a bunch of formats through the years - two days, three days, you name it," says co-founder Scott Lee. "This time, it's one day, but we didn't cut corners. This lineup is stacked from top to bottom. We're bringing you the best of the best. All gas, no brakes. Weeeeeee."

LINEUP:

HEADLINER: LORNA SHORE

All Out War

Bayway

Big Ass Truck

Bury Your Dead (Final Show - Classic Lineup)

Cannibal Corpse

Chamber

Despised Icon

Drain

Full of Hell

Gates to Hell

Gideon

Guilt Trip

Hard Target

Kublai Khan TX

Madball

Municipal Waste

PeelingFlesh

Sanguisugabogg

Shadow of Intent

Teeth

The Black Dahlia Murder

Varials

Vomit Forth

