Marsha Swanson Shares 'Like An Angel' Video

(DM) Marsha Swanson, known for her ability to craft music that is both thought-provoking and deeply resonant, unveils the stunning music video for her latest single "Like an Angel" offering fans a breathtaking visual experience that perfectly complements the song's ethereal and introspective nature.

Known for her deeply evocative music, Swanson continues to captivate with this visually rich and emotionally charged music video, directed by the award-winning Iranian animator and filmmaker, Sam Chegini.

Originally an untitled ghost track from her album, Near Life Experience, "Like an Angel" has been re-recorded with a live band and string section, giving it new life and depth. Swanson revisits the track with a fresh perspective, breathing new energy into its emotive storytelling and lush arrangements.

The track was recorded at the renowned Echo Zoo Studios in Eastbourne, with Swanson collaborating alongside a talented ensemble of musicians, including producer Henry (King Thumb) Thomas. Thomas, whose previous credits include collaborations with Randy Crawford and Paul Weller, brought his expertise to the project, working alongside drummer Martyn Barker, guitarist Tony Qunta, and keyboardist Anders Olinder to create a sonically rich and rhythmic foundation. The result is a timeless, spiritual sound that blends elements from the original ghost track with new instrumentation, offering a moving and exploratory journey for listeners.

The visuals, which mark the fifth collaboration between Swanson and Chegini, are a poignant reflection of the track's themes of love, loss, and acceptance. The music video for "Like an Angel" is a visual masterpiece that enhances Swanson's signature style of blending progressive pop with romantic realism. It enhances the track's ethereal qualities with a dreamy, animated aesthetic that evokes a sense of both longing and transcendence. It's a perfect companion to the track's vivid instrumentation and introspective lyrics, offering fans an immersive experience that invites reflection and emotional connection.

In the video, Swanson's emotive performance is intertwined with abstract visuals and symbolic imagery, which speak to the song's deep narrative. The visuals beautifully mirror the song's message - an ode to those who are no longer with us but continue to influence and guide us. Through Chegini's visionary direction, the music video captures the song's delicate balance of grief, love, and spiritual connection, creating a moving visual experience that resonates with viewers on a profound level.

This captivating track combines intricate melodies, evocative lyrics, and full instrumentation. Fans of Kate Bush and Tori Amos will find a kindred spirit in Swanson's ethereal style, which offers a calming, reflective atmosphere while delivering deeply personal themes. Speaking about the track, Swanson explains: "I wanted it to serve as an honouring or ode to those no longer with us, whose philosophy or approach to life continues to influence and guide us in the present. It is a song about acceptance, written from love, about love."

Following the continued success of, Near Life Experience, which has received critical acclaim and airplay, "Like an Angel" serves as both a celebration of the album's legacy and a heartfelt gift to Swanson's ever-growing audience. The single exemplifies her unique ability to create music that resonates deeply, combining introspective themes with fascinating instrumentation for a sound that stands the test of time.

