Michael Bolton Coffee Table Book Arrives In June

(PHB) powerHouse Books announces the June 10th release of Michael Bolton, an exquisite 208-page hard cover coffee table book celebrating the Grammy-award winning superstar's life in pictures.

This archetypal collection presents both renowned and never-before-seen images of the beloved artist captured across four decades by photographer and dear friend Timothy White. Introductions by both White and Bolton set the tone of their friendship which evolved throughout more than 40 photo sessions together.

It was 1987 when celebrity photographer Timothy White first got a call from American musician Michael Bolotin's (now Bolton) record company asking him to work on a photo shoot. When Bolton came over to his studio, Timothy was struck by his calm persona, dry wit, and superb sense of humor. The two immediately hit it off. The resulting full-of-life photographs that captured Bolton's charisma and charm marked the start of not only a professional but also a personal relationship that would come to establish Bolton's visual legacy and identity.

Michael offers personal commentary throughout the pages, providing context to the journey through the eras, from famous album covers to more intimate moments.

Interwoven throughout are endearing original quotes from a wide range of celebrity friends remarking on the star's impact on culture and on them personally.

Michael Bolton stole my heart the first time I saw him and heard him sing. He still has that same effect on me. ~ Dolly Parton

Michael Bolton is the rarest of combinations; an incredible singer and a deeply funny man. He has the voice of an angel and the jawline of an ancient Greek statue. How is that remotely fair? I love him. ~ John Oliver

This man will forever be a legend in my eyes #MichaelBolton. ~ Rihanna

A limited 500 print-run Deluxe Edition which includes a pre-signed headshot as well as exclusive bonus material is available through the powerHouse Books website. This edition ships May 20, 2025. The regular edition will be available June 10 at traditional retail outlets that carry books. Pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or at your local bookstore.

