Mitchell Tenpenny Receives Platinum Honors At Bridgestone Arena

(SMN) Number 1 hitmaker and Nashville native Mitchell Tenpenny was presented with new RIAA certification plaques on Saturday night just ahead of his performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as part of Kane Brown's "High Road Tour."

Mitchell's debut single "Drunk Me" has now reached four-times platinum and his fan-fueled hit "We Got History" is Platinum. Mitchell's new single "Same Moon" debuted at country radio last week bringing in a record number of stations for his career.

Written by Mitchell, Paul DiGiovanni, Derrick Southerland and longtime friend and co-writer Dallas Wilson, the song appears on Mitchell's The 3rd album that was released last fall. Stream "Same Moon" below:

