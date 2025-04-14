Mitchell Tenpenny Receives Platinum Honors At Bridgestone Arena

(SMN) Number 1 hitmaker and Nashville native Mitchell Tenpenny was presented with new RIAA certification plaques on Saturday night just ahead of his performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as part of Kane Brown's "High Road Tour."
Mitchell's debut single "Drunk Me" has now reached four-times platinum and his fan-fueled hit "We Got History" is Platinum. Mitchell's new single "Same Moon" debuted at country radio last week bringing in a record number of stations for his career.
Written by Mitchell, Paul DiGiovanni, Derrick Southerland and longtime friend and co-writer Dallas Wilson, the song appears on Mitchell's The 3rd album that was released last fall. Stream "Same Moon" below:
Mitchell Tenpenny Delivers 'Same Moon' To Radio
Mitchell Tenpenny Recruited By Taylor Acorn For 'Greener'
Mitchell Tenpenny Previews New Album With 'Started Stoppin'
Mitchell Tenpenny Shares 'The 3rd' Video and Reveal Album Details
Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more
Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more
Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi Expands Honkytonk Hollywood Tour- Eric Church- Russell Dickerson- more
Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- Michael Bolton Coffee Table Book Arrives In June- more
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates
We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video
Hollywood Undead Get Animated For 'Hollywood Forever (Funny Man Remix' Video
Saphir Levi Says 'Forget It' As She Inks NOWHERE Recordings Deal
Lorna Shore Leads New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Lineup
Winnipeg Honors Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Todd Rundgren Launching Still Me, (Still We) Tour
Jimrat Push Boundaries With New Visual Album 'Instant'