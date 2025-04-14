ROHAN Shares DIY Visualizer For 'I Wish I Could Tell You'

(BHM) Melbourne/San Francisco alt-pop artist & producer ROHAN shares the confessional, slow-burning earworm "I Wish I Could Tell You" and DIY visualizer out now. With its infectious guitar loop and raw vocals, the vulnerable tune is an open letter to an ex love the artist never formally sends.

Last month, ROHAN supported his ex's (and Chappell Roan's) favorite pop artist, Devon Again at her sold out San Francisco show where he debuted the track live for the first time.

On the new single, the musician moves towards acceptance as he comes to terms with a heartbreak that is out of his hands. Recorded in his home studio in Melbourne, Australia, ROHAN shares, "I originally wrote it as a folk song on my acoustic guitar in my San Francisco apartment after a volatile, unexpected breakup on the night of Halloween. Despite being lovers for over 4 years, my ex and I haven't spoken a word to each other since that night, and the song became a release-a place to pour out everything I wished I could tell her but never could." After he posted the demo on TikTok and received a like from Beabadoobee, he decided to officially release it. Its matching DIY visualizer was done in collaboration with celebrated director Mark Kohr whose work spans iconic videos for Green Day, No Doubt, Alanis Morissette and more.

"It acknowledges a phase where you feel stuck in the past and the weight of lingering emotions," ROHAN shares. Influenced by the indie rock he grew up on, the artist continues, "I was reconnecting with some of my favourite Aussie indie artists like Skegss and Courtney Barnett and Matt Corby, pulling inspiration from them and blending it into the song's DNA. And that's what inspired the more "in the mud" 90s guitars that contrast the modern upbeat rhythm."

ROHAN was raised by Indian parents between Australia and Singapore and was introduced to music through Australian Idol and Green Day's American Idiot. After high school, he moved to California and attended Stanford to continue exploring his love for technology and music. Recently opening for Devon Again proved to be a cathartic moment as the pop artist was a shared love of ROHAN and his former love. Now, out of his own studio in San Francisco and pulling inspiration from Australian indie rock bands like Skeggs, 90s R&B like Lauryn Hill and contemporary pop artists like Dominic Fike, he's ready to officially introduce himself with his own blend of Australian indie rock with R&B, electronic and folk influences that form his self-produced confessional alt-pop anthems.

