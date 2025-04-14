Russell Dickerson Adds Round 3 To RUSSELLMANIA TOUR

(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum entertainer and "born showman" (MusicRow), Russell Dickerson, adds a third leg to his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR, building on massive momentum from earlier rounds.
With sold-out crowds and confetti-filled amphitheaters and arenas, fans can expect even more unforgettable moments as the excitement continues into summer and fall with Round 3 of the highly anticipated RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 (support to be announced). Tickets for Round 3 go on sale Friday, April 18 at 10 AM local time.
Dickerson's latest and fastest-rising single, "Happen To Me," brings high energy and marks the biggest streaming debut of both Dickerson's career and Triple Tigers' history, with over 36.5 million streams, 69.5 million TikTok views, and climbing to No. 35 on Country Radio.
RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates
6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^
6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^ SOLD OUT
6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^
6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^
6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^
9/18 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
9/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
9/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
9/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
9/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/3 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort
10/4 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort
10/23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10/24 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
10/25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
11/14 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
* Jake Scott
^ Niko Moon
Russell Dickerson Wraps Round 1 Of RUSSELLMANIA TOUR
Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off
Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Second Most Added Song To Country Radio
Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Headed To Radio
Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more
Ghost Unleash' Lachryma' Video- Sammy Hagar Offers Chance To Win Ultimate Red Rocker Rockstar Experience- Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share Video- more
Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi Expands Honkytonk Hollywood Tour- Eric Church- Russell Dickerson- more
Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- Michael Bolton Coffee Table Book Arrives In June- more
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates
We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video
Hollywood Undead Get Animated For 'Hollywood Forever (Funny Man Remix' Video
Saphir Levi Says 'Forget It' As She Inks NOWHERE Recordings Deal
Lorna Shore Leads New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Lineup
Winnipeg Honors Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Todd Rundgren Launching Still Me, (Still We) Tour
Jimrat Push Boundaries With New Visual Album 'Instant'