Russell Dickerson Adds Round 3 To RUSSELLMANIA TOUR

04-14-2025
(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum entertainer and "born showman" (MusicRow), Russell Dickerson, adds a third leg to his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR, building on massive momentum from earlier rounds.

With sold-out crowds and confetti-filled amphitheaters and arenas, fans can expect even more unforgettable moments as the excitement continues into summer and fall with Round 3 of the highly anticipated RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 (support to be announced). Tickets for Round 3 go on sale Friday, April 18 at 10 AM local time.

Dickerson's latest and fastest-rising single, "Happen To Me," brings high energy and marks the biggest streaming debut of both Dickerson's career and Triple Tigers' history, with over 36.5 million streams, 69.5 million TikTok views, and climbing to No. 35 on Country Radio.

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates

6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^

6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^ SOLD OUT

6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^

6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^

6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^

9/18 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

9/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

9/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

9/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/3 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort

10/4 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort

10/23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

10/24 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

10/25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

11/14 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

* Jake Scott
^ Niko Moon

