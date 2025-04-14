.

Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion

04-14-2025
Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion

(PAA) Last night, Courtney LaPlante, vocalist of two-time GRAMMY-nominated progressive metal band Spiritbox, took a quick detour from the bands North American headline run to join global hip-hop powerhouse Megan Thee Stallion during her electrifying Coachella set.

The surprise appearance included a performance of their collaborative song "TYG" that comes from the Houston rapper's latest project, 'MEGAN: ACT II.'

Spiritbox are currently on tour in support of their chart-topping sophomore album, Tsunami Sea. Today they resume the headline run in Philadelphia with openers Loathe and Dying Wish. This summer, Spiritbox will take their explosive live show abroad, joining Linkin Park for select stadium dates in Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK, including a sold-out show to 90,000 fans at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

North American Tour Dates:
4/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
4/15 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
4/18 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
4/19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
4/21 - Montreal, QC - M TELUS*
4/23 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino
4/25 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
4/26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
4/27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
4/29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
4/30 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
5/2 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
5/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
5/6 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
5/7 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
5/9 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
5/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium*
5/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium*
7/4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest~
9/18-19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life~
~Festival

European Tour Dates
6/6 - Nürnberg, GER - Rock Im Park Festival
6/7 - Nürburg, GER - Rock Am Ring Festival
6/11 - Hradec Kralove, CZE - Rock For People Festival
6/12 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield Festival
6/15 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival
6/21 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Festival
6/24 - Milan, IT - I-Days Festival^
6/26 - Arnhem, NL - Gelredome^
6/28 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium^
^w/Linkin Park

Related Stories
Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion

Spiritbox's Mike Stringer Launches Signature Aristides Guitar Line

Spiritbox Stream New Album 'Tsunami Sea'

New Spiritbox Song Released By Mistake

Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video

News > Spiritbox

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates- We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video- more

Van Halen's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Spotify Streams- Eagles Blow Sebastian Bach's Mind With Sphere Las Vegas Show- My Chemical Romance- more

Day In Country

Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi Expands Honkytonk Hollywood Tour- Eric Church- Russell Dickerson- more

-
Day In Pop

Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- Michael Bolton Coffee Table Book Arrives In June- more

Reviews

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

L.A. Guns - Leopard Skin

Latest News

Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates

We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video

Hollywood Undead Get Animated For 'Hollywood Forever (Funny Man Remix' Video

Saphir Levi Says 'Forget It' As She Inks NOWHERE Recordings Deal

Lorna Shore Leads New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Lineup

Winnipeg Honors Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Todd Rundgren Launching Still Me, (Still We) Tour

Jimrat Push Boundaries With New Visual Album 'Instant'