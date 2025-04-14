Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion

(PAA) Last night, Courtney LaPlante, vocalist of two-time GRAMMY-nominated progressive metal band Spiritbox, took a quick detour from the bands North American headline run to join global hip-hop powerhouse Megan Thee Stallion during her electrifying Coachella set.
The surprise appearance included a performance of their collaborative song "TYG" that comes from the Houston rapper's latest project, 'MEGAN: ACT II.'
Spiritbox are currently on tour in support of their chart-topping sophomore album, Tsunami Sea. Today they resume the headline run in Philadelphia with openers Loathe and Dying Wish. This summer, Spiritbox will take their explosive live show abroad, joining Linkin Park for select stadium dates in Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK, including a sold-out show to 90,000 fans at the iconic Wembley Stadium.
North American Tour Dates:
4/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
4/15 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
4/18 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
4/19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
4/21 - Montreal, QC - M TELUS*
4/23 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino
4/25 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
4/26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
4/27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
4/29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
4/30 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
5/2 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
5/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
5/6 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
5/7 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
5/9 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
5/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium*
5/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium*
7/4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest~
9/18-19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life~
~Festival
European Tour Dates
6/6 - Nürnberg, GER - Rock Im Park Festival
6/7 - Nürburg, GER - Rock Am Ring Festival
6/11 - Hradec Kralove, CZE - Rock For People Festival
6/12 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield Festival
6/15 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival
6/21 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Festival
6/24 - Milan, IT - I-Days Festival^
6/26 - Arnhem, NL - Gelredome^
6/28 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium^
^w/Linkin Park
