Todd Rundgren Launching Still Me, (Still We) Tour

(GO) Legendary producer/songwriter/guitarist Todd Rundgren announces today that he will be embarking on a tour across the United States! Entitled "Still Me, (Still We)", this tour acts as an extension to the last leg of Todd's "Me/We" Tour from last year.

The tour commences June 21st at the Park Theatre in Cranston, Rhode Island and ends July 27th at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida. The artist presale begins at 10 AM ET on April 15th [PW: VICTORY25], and tickets go on sale for the public at 10 AM local time on April 16th.

Says Todd, "The show is kind of a story with a message. Even though a year has passed I still think the story needs to be told." Todd's band for the Still Me, (Still We) tour will feature Gil Assayas (Keys), Bruce McDaniel (Guitar), Prairie Prince (Drums), Bobby Strickland (Horns), and Kasim Sulton (Bass).

TODD RUNDGREN "STILL ME, (STILL WE)" TOUR

June 21 - Park Theatre - Cranston, RI

June 22 - Cary Hall - Lexington, MA

June 25 - Memorial Hall - Plymouth, MA

June 26 - Twilight Series - Pennsauken, NJ

June 28 - Syracuse Jazz Festival - Syracuse, NY

June 29 - The Egg - Albany, NY

July 02 - Count Basie Center - Red Bank, NJ

July 03 - Artpark - Niagara Falls, NY

July 05 - Bearsville Theater - Woodstock, NY

July 06 - Bearsville Theater - Woodstock, NY

July 08 - Andrew J Brady Center - Cincinnati, OH

July 09 - Bell's Beer Garden - Kalamazoo, MI

July 11 - Riverside Casino and Golf Resort - Riverside, IA

July 13 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

July 15 - Sweetwater Pavilion - Ft Wayne, IN

July 16 - Pantages Theater - Minneapolis, MN

July 19 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

July 20 - Capital One Hall - Tysons, VA

July 22 - Wilson Center at Cape Fear College - Wilmington, NC

July 24 - Knight Theater - Charlotte, NC

July 25 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

July 27 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

