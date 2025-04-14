We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video

(Reybee) We Are Scientists return with news of their highly-anticipated ninth studio album Qualifying Miles via Groenland Records. Nearing twenty years on from their commercial breakthrough, the NYC band - comprising founding members Keith Murray and Chris Cain - are still constantly reinventing themselves. But with this new record comes a return to the music that shaped their childhoods, with echoes of '90s guitar music threading throughout the project. With their trademark danceable, razor-sharp hooks and witty lyricism, Qualifying Miles is the sound of a band revisiting their roots while interrogating the distance they have traveled.

Alongside the album announcement, the band are sharing lead single, "Please Don't Say It." With its anthemic, infectious hook and a splash of melodrama, it captures the wry charm and emotional punch that have long defined the band's enduring appeal.

On the track, Keith says: "I'm always happy to spew all kinds of drama in song, just don't make me talk about it in person, okay? "Please Don't Say It" is, I guess, a song about being unwilling to confront my glitches anywhere but in that very song. Except, now I'm talking here about using the song to not talk about it. Weird."

The track comes alongside an irreverent and whimsical video, on which Keith offers: "You know what we haven't explored enough in our many years of video media creation? Fog. We've run rampant through city streets ('Nobody Move, Nobody Get Hurt'), rode horses across Irish bogs ('Chick Lit'), and had our eyes speared by nail guns ('Dumb Luck'). Somehow, though, the cinematographers of those videos never had the wherewithal to exploit the sex appeal of a good fog machine. Sure, yeah, we've had loads of haze ('Your Heart Is A Weapon'). Hell yes, we've deployed light steam ('Rules Don't Stop'). But it took our many accrued years of cinematographic education to finally nail the fog layers sensual enough to convey the steamy carnality of this, the most sensually befogged song of We Are Scientists' career. Please, now: get lost in the murk of 'Please Don't Say It'."

