Winnipeg Honors Bachman-Turner Overdrive

(MPG) Two City of Winnipeg Councillors are proud to announce the honorary naming of a section of the iconic Disraeli Bridge Roadway to Bachman-Turner Overdrive, in tribute to one of the city's most legendary rock bands. The honorary designation recognizes Bachman-Turner Overdrive's (BTO) lasting contributions to music and their deep connection to the Winnipeg community.

A dedication ceremony will be held April 18th at 1pm, at the Oseredok, Ukrainian Cultural and Education Centre; where members of the band, city officials, and community leaders will unveil the new honorary signage. The tribute celebrates BTO's decades-long influence on Canadian rock music and their role in putting Winnipeg on the global music map.

The honorary naming serves as a tribute to BTO's global impact and enduring legacy. Formed in Winnipeg, the band achieved international success in the 1970s with hits like "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet," "Takin' Care of Business," and "Let It Ride." Their music continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, cementing their status as one of Canada's most iconic rock bands. Their music has been a source of pride for our city for decades, and this honorary naming is a fitting way to celebrate their remarkable achievements and lasting legacy.

"Bachman-Turner Overdrive is part of the soundtrack of Winnipeg," said Deputy Mayor Markus Chambers. "Their music not only shaped a generation but also inspired countless artists across Canada and beyond. We're proud to recognize their roots here in our city with this honorary naming."

"Winnipeg's City Council has begun to recognize the fabulous musicians who have made Winnipeggers enjoy life a lot more in the '50 below at Portage and Main' city. BTO with Randy Bachman and Fred Turner is an excellent group to honour for their international success with the people of the world. At 81, Randy Bachman is still producing the hits with '60 Years Ago' acknowledging a vibrant city of musicians and bands," states North End City Councillor Ross Eadie.

"60 Years Ago," released last month, marked BTO's first new music in over 25 years, earning widespread acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, Consequence, American Songwriter and many more. The single arrived as BTO hit the road for their Back In Overdrive Tour 2025, a massive tour consisting of 22 shows across Canada which brings them to Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre on April 19, the day following the dedication ceremony. They'll be joined by multi-platinum April Wine and Headpins, two fellow Canadian rock bands, who will open in support. See full list of the remaining tour dates below.

The honorary naming does not affect the official name or address system associated with Disraeli Bridge but will include commemorative signage for public recognition. The initiative reflects Winnipeg's commitment to celebrating its rich cultural history and honouring local icons who have made a lasting impact.

Canada 2025 Tour Dates:

April 15 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

April 17 - Brandon, MB @ Westoba Place at Keystone Centre

April 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

April 24 - Kitchener, ON @ The Aud (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)

April 26 - Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Resort Toronto

April 28 - St. Catharines, ON @ Meridian Centre

April 29 - Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Memorial Centre

May 1 - London, ON @ Canada Life Place

May 2 - Ottawa, ON @ The Arena at TD Place

May 4 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena

May 5 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

May 7 - Saint John, NB @ TD Station

May 8 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

