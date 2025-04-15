Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour

(Live Nation) Alice Cooper and Judas Priest will share the stage for an epic co-headlining tour across North America that will feature Corrosion of Conformity as support on select dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city run kicks off September 16 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS, and stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping October 26 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX.

Coming off the second leg of their Invincible Shield Tour and the release of their celebrated 19th studio album, Judas Priest remains a dominant force in metal. Meanwhile, Alice Cooper, the godfather of theatrical rock, wraps up his "Too Close For Comfort" tour this summer, promoting his most recent "Road" album, and will have an as-yet-unnamed all-new show for this tour.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 16 at 10AM local time with Artist Presales. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 18 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Thu Sep 18 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

Sat Sep 20 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Sep 21 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Sep 24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri Sep 26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Sep 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Mon Sep 29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Wed Oct 01 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Oct 02 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Oct 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sun Oct 05 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 10 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

Sun Oct 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 18 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Wed Oct 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Oct 25 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Oct 26 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

*Without support from Corrosion of Conformity

Related Stories

Alice Cooper's Rock For Children Team With RADIO NUBE For 'Sugarrush' Video

Orianthi Explain Why She Is Sitting Out Alice Cooper Tour Dates

Alice Cooper To Be Joined By Ex-Guns N' Roses Star On Upcoming Dates

Alice Cooper Paid Tribute To Jack Ponti (2024 In Review)

News > Alice Cooper