Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour

(Live Nation) Alice Cooper and Judas Priest will share the stage for an epic co-headlining tour across North America that will feature Corrosion of Conformity as support on select dates.
Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city run kicks off September 16 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS, and stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping October 26 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX.
Coming off the second leg of their Invincible Shield Tour and the release of their celebrated 19th studio album, Judas Priest remains a dominant force in metal. Meanwhile, Alice Cooper, the godfather of theatrical rock, wraps up his "Too Close For Comfort" tour this summer, promoting his most recent "Road" album, and will have an as-yet-unnamed all-new show for this tour.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 16 at 10AM local time with Artist Presales. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 18 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.
TOUR DATES:
Tue Sep 16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Thu Sep 18 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*
Sat Sep 20 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Sep 21 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
Wed Sep 24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri Sep 26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Sep 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
Mon Sep 29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Wed Oct 01 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Oct 02 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Oct 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sun Oct 05 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 10 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
Sun Oct 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Oct 15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 18 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Wed Oct 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Oct 25 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sun Oct 26 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
*Without support from Corrosion of Conformity
Alice Cooper's Rock For Children Team With RADIO NUBE For 'Sugarrush' Video
Orianthi Explain Why She Is Sitting Out Alice Cooper Tour Dates
Alice Cooper To Be Joined By Ex-Guns N' Roses Star On Upcoming Dates
Alice Cooper Paid Tribute To Jack Ponti (2024 In Review)
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more
Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates- We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video- more
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more
Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour
Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks
Nick Menza Documentary Screening and Q&A This Week
Anberlin Expand 'Never Take Friendship Personal' 20th Anniversary Tour
The Darkness Announce North American Tour
Derek Sherinian To Join Michael Schenker On His Japanese Tour
Taking Back Sunday, Men at Work Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival
Pink Floyd Stream 'One Of These Days' From Pompeii Concert Film