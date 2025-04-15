Anberlin Expand 'Never Take Friendship Personal' 20th Anniversary Tour

(TS) As Anberlin continues their twenty year celebration of Never Take Friendship Personal, the alternative outfit has announced the second leg of their nearly sold-out tour, with support from The Almost and Watashi Wa, kicking in Jacksonville, FL on July 31, hitting fifteen cities before wrapping things up mid-August in Indianapolis.
Anberlin recently surprised fans with the release of Nevertake, a reimagined version of the quintessential album celebrating its twenty year anniversary, now featuring Matty Mullins on vocals.
Vocalist Matty Mullins previously shared "'Never Take Friendship Personal' was the soundtrack to my life when I was 17. It shaped the most crucial years of my early music career. To now have the opportunity to step into the role of vocalist for the band that inspired me is beyond surreal. Re-recording this album with my own voice has been a full-circle moment and an absolute dream come true. We've poured our hearts into honoring the original while giving it new life, and I can't wait for both longtime fans and new listeners to experience it in this way."
NEVER TAKE FRIENDSHIP PERSONAL UPCOMING TWENTIETH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:
07/31 - Jacksonville, FL - Decca Live
08/01 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
08/02 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
08/03 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
08/05 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
08/06 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
08/07 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of The Living Arts
08/08 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch
08/10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
08/12 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City
08/13 - Scranton, PA - The Ritz Theater
08/14 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving
08/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
08/16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
08/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
Anberlin Surprise Fans With Reimagined Version 'Never Take Friendship Personal'
Anberlin 'A Day Late' With New Video
Anberlin Releasing Sci-Fi Graphic Novel
Anberlin Plot Never Take Friendship Personal 20th Anniversary Tour
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more
Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates- We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video- more
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more
Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour
Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks
Nick Menza Documentary Screening and Q&A This Week
Anberlin Expand 'Never Take Friendship Personal' 20th Anniversary Tour
The Darkness Announce North American Tour
Derek Sherinian To Join Michael Schenker On His Japanese Tour
Taking Back Sunday, Men at Work Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival
Pink Floyd Stream 'One Of These Days' From Pompeii Concert Film