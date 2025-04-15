Anberlin Expand 'Never Take Friendship Personal' 20th Anniversary Tour

(TS) As Anberlin continues their twenty year celebration of Never Take Friendship Personal, the alternative outfit has announced the second leg of their nearly sold-out tour, with support from The Almost and Watashi Wa, kicking in Jacksonville, FL on July 31, hitting fifteen cities before wrapping things up mid-August in Indianapolis.

Anberlin recently surprised fans with the release of Nevertake, a reimagined version of the quintessential album celebrating its twenty year anniversary, now featuring Matty Mullins on vocals.

Vocalist Matty Mullins previously shared "'Never Take Friendship Personal' was the soundtrack to my life when I was 17. It shaped the most crucial years of my early music career. To now have the opportunity to step into the role of vocalist for the band that inspired me is beyond surreal. Re-recording this album with my own voice has been a full-circle moment and an absolute dream come true. We've poured our hearts into honoring the original while giving it new life, and I can't wait for both longtime fans and new listeners to experience it in this way."

NEVER TAKE FRIENDSHIP PERSONAL UPCOMING TWENTIETH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

07/31 - Jacksonville, FL - Decca Live

08/01 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

08/02 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

08/03 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

08/05 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

08/06 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

08/07 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of The Living Arts

08/08 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch

08/10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

08/12 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

08/13 - Scranton, PA - The Ritz Theater

08/14 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving

08/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

08/16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

08/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

