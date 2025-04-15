.

Bailey James Declares 'I Hate Chevrolets' With New Single

04-15-2025
(PN) Nashville country-soul powerhouse Bailey James releases new single "I Hate Chevrolets." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms .

Bailey James has never held back when it comes to emotion, and her latest single, a return to her alternative-country roots, "I Hate Chevrolets," proves it once again. This blues-soaked country ballad is soaked in heartache, turning the image of a classic American truck into the symbol of a love that always leaves. Co-written with Mark Irwin (Lainey Wilson, Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, Jimmy Buffett), the single is a fantastic addition to James' discography and some of her finest lyricism yet.

With a voice full of ache and conviction, James delivers lines like "If I keep saying that it's just a car maybe / I can save a little piece of my heart" - but the truth cuts deeper: it's not about the truck, it's the man who keeps driving away. The chorus hits with raw, memorable honesty: "I hate Chevrolets / Hate the way they sound / Driving down the road to the other side of town."

Her vocal performance is where the heartbreak truly lives - confident and crushed all at once - while the production blends throwback country with a sultry modern edge.

Keith Urban & Bailey Zimmerman Added To Concert for Carolina

