BTS Star Jin Announces New Album 'Echo'

(fcc) Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS has announced his second solo album Echo, arriving on May 16. The release comes six months after Jin's solo debut Happy and signals a meaningful return to fans as he continues his artistic journey into 2025.

Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin's perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin's evolving artistry.

In parallel with his music, the multifaceted global superstar continues to demonstrate his versatility as an entertainer. He recently appeared in Netflix's Korean variety series Kian's Bizarre B&B, where he co-runs a quirky bed-and-breakfast on South Korea's scenic island of Ulleungdo, alongside beloved Korean webtoon artist Kian84 and SNL Korea's Ji Ye-eun. The show highlights Jin's comedic charm and warmth, adding another dimension to his wide-ranging appeal.

Jin is poised to open an exciting new musical chapter with Echo, deepening his connection with fans, while reaffirming his place as a multi-dimensional artist capable of both resonance and reinvention.

Echo will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide on May 16 at 1PM KST. Additional details of the album will be announced closer to the release.

