.

BTS Star Jin Announces New Album 'Echo'

04-15-2025
BTS Star Jin Announces New Album 'Echo'

(fcc) Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS has announced his second solo album Echo, arriving on May 16. The release comes six months after Jin's solo debut Happy and signals a meaningful return to fans as he continues his artistic journey into 2025.

Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin's perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin's evolving artistry.

In parallel with his music, the multifaceted global superstar continues to demonstrate his versatility as an entertainer. He recently appeared in Netflix's Korean variety series Kian's Bizarre B&B, where he co-runs a quirky bed-and-breakfast on South Korea's scenic island of Ulleungdo, alongside beloved Korean webtoon artist Kian84 and SNL Korea's Ji Ye-eun. The show highlights Jin's comedic charm and warmth, adding another dimension to his wide-ranging appeal.

Jin is poised to open an exciting new musical chapter with Echo, deepening his connection with fans, while reaffirming his place as a multi-dimensional artist capable of both resonance and reinvention.

Echo will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide on May 16 at 1PM KST. Additional details of the album will be announced closer to the release.

Related Stories
BTS Star Jin Announces New Album 'Echo'

BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour

Mark Morton Recruits Cody Jinks For 'Brother'

JINJER Unleash 'Duel' Title Track Video

Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Inaugural Lone Star Smokeout

News > Jin

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more

Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates- We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more

Reviews

Easter Gift Guide

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

Latest News

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour

Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks

Nick Menza Documentary Screening and Q&A This Week

Anberlin Expand 'Never Take Friendship Personal' 20th Anniversary Tour

The Darkness Announce North American Tour

Derek Sherinian To Join Michael Schenker On His Japanese Tour

Taking Back Sunday, Men at Work Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

Pink Floyd Stream 'One Of These Days' From Pompeii Concert Film