.

Chris Janson Returns to Warner Music

04-15-2025
Chris Janson Returns to Warner Music

(TPR) Nashville's most exciting live performer, Chris Janson, makes his return to Warner Music in partnership with his own Harpeth 60 Records. Janson's homecoming marks a thrilling new chapter for the multi-Platinum and award-winning artist.

Warner Music released Janson's first three albums - Buy Me A Boat, Everybody, and Real Friends, solidifying a hitmaking partnership. Now, Janson brings his own Harpeth 60 Records into the fold as the two team-up once again to continue raising the bar and honor the great tradition of Country music. Harpeth 60 Record's radio promotion staff is led by Clay Hunnicutt as National with team members Ray Vaughn and Lauren (Longbine) Bartlett.

"This new chapter of my career is so exciting. I am incredibly humbled and grateful for the new partnership with Warner. My Harpeth 60 imprint is second to none with a great promotion staff, headed up by Clay Hunnicut, and flanked by Ray Vaughn and Lauren Bartlett. This is an awesome overall partnership, and this is a great team. I'm thankful to have them on my side." -Chris Janson

Related Stories
Chris Janson Returns to Warner Music

Kid Rock Takes Chris Janson To Visit Paisley Park

Watch Chris Janson's 'Stay Rowdy' Video

Chris Janson's 'Buy Me A Boat' Certified 5x Platinum

Watch Chris Janson Team With Alamaba For 'Christmas In Dixie'

News > Chris Janson

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks- more

Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates- We Are Scientists Announce New Album With 'Please Don't Say It' Video- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'- Carrie Underwood Wraps Up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency- Jon Pardi- more

-
Day In Pop

Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live- Spiritbox's LaPlante Does Surprise Coachella Performance With Megan Thee Stallion- more

Reviews

Easter Gift Guide

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

Latest News

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Teaming For North American Tour

Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks

Nick Menza Documentary Screening and Q&A This Week

Anberlin Expand 'Never Take Friendship Personal' 20th Anniversary Tour

The Darkness Announce North American Tour

Derek Sherinian To Join Michael Schenker On His Japanese Tour

Taking Back Sunday, Men at Work Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

Pink Floyd Stream 'One Of These Days' From Pompeii Concert Film