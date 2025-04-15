Chris Janson Returns to Warner Music

(TPR) Nashville's most exciting live performer, Chris Janson, makes his return to Warner Music in partnership with his own Harpeth 60 Records. Janson's homecoming marks a thrilling new chapter for the multi-Platinum and award-winning artist.

Warner Music released Janson's first three albums - Buy Me A Boat, Everybody, and Real Friends, solidifying a hitmaking partnership. Now, Janson brings his own Harpeth 60 Records into the fold as the two team-up once again to continue raising the bar and honor the great tradition of Country music. Harpeth 60 Record's radio promotion staff is led by Clay Hunnicutt as National with team members Ray Vaughn and Lauren (Longbine) Bartlett.

"This new chapter of my career is so exciting. I am incredibly humbled and grateful for the new partnership with Warner. My Harpeth 60 imprint is second to none with a great promotion staff, headed up by Clay Hunnicut, and flanked by Ray Vaughn and Lauren Bartlett. This is an awesome overall partnership, and this is a great team. I'm thankful to have them on my side." -Chris Janson

