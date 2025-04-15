Derek Sherinian To Join Michael Schenker On His Japanese Tour

(Chipster) Michael Schenker has invited keyboardist Derek Sherinian to tour Japan with him in January, including a show at the legendary Budokan.

In 2021, Michael Schenker invited Sherinian to guest on his album "Immortal" album on the opening song "Drilled To Kill". Schenker said of Sherinian, "Derek and myself trading solos, it sounds unexpected and beyond my expectation." "Absolutely fantastic!" In 2022, Schenker returned the favor by guesting on Sherinian's Vortex album on the song "Die Kobra". In 2024, Sherinian appeared on Schenker's My Years With UFO album.

Sherinian was also recently named "Best Keyboardist" in Japan's BURRN! Magazine 2024 Readers Poll (an award he also received previously, in 2020, 2022, and 2023). Derek was also voted "Greatest Keyboardist of the 21st Century" and #8 "Greatest of All Time" by MusicRadar.com, and also was ranked #9 "Greatest of All Time" in PROG Magazine.

Sherinian has distinguished himself by his versatility, and aggressive "guitaristic" approach to his signature keyboard style. MusicRadar.com declared, "His virtuoso playing has seen him dubbed the keyboard-playing version of Eddie Van Halen." David Coverdale claims that "Derek plays the Hammond organ like the son of Jon Lord."

Starting his pro career with Alice Cooper in 1989 on the "Trashes the World" world tour, Sherinian proceeded to tour and record with KISS, Dream Theater, Yngwie Malmsteen, Billy Idol and Whitesnake. He has also released nine solo albums, and was the co-founder of Planet X, Sons of Apollo, and supergroup Black Country Communion (also featuring Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes, and Jason Bonham).

