Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'Broken Branches'

(The GreenRoom) After more than 20 years on country music's family tree, Dierks Bentley's own branch has grown strong and solid, and with his upcoming 11th studio album Broken Branches out June 13 (Capitol Records Nashville), he comes to appreciate the knots and gnarl more than ever. Whittling down his essential sound to its rooted and most resolute, it finds a proud broken branch celebrating the outliers of country life - and of country music. The eleven songs embrace unruly characters wherever they're found, ultimately adding beauty to the whole.

"The country music community has a lot of broken branches in it. That's why we're all here," Bentley explains. "We want to do something a little bit different, and I think everyone sees themselves like that - certainly in country. This is the people's music and it represents that spirit of individuality so well - it's just about doing it our own way."

Bentley spent months listening to songs, often driving around the backroads of his Tennessee home, spinning raw demos with no names attached to the songs. Then he chose a mix of tracks with deep meanings and distinctive quirks, centered on the imperfect perfections of community spirit. Executive Produced by Mary Hilliard Harrington, each song grew from acoustic-guitar foundation in whatever direction felt right, and Bentley calls that a testament to producers Jon Randall and Ross Copperman, plus musicians like Charlie Worsham, Jedd Hughes, Rob McNelley and Bryan Sutton. Co-writing just four tracks himself and securing seven from outside writers (many for the first time), Bentley dug deeper than ever before into Nashville's thriving songwriting community.

"I think that's what's special about country - we're still making music in the studio with our buddies," Bentley says. "We're still getting together and talking about the songs and letting the musicians have a big say. It's a good team - maybe a little messed up - but that's the whole idea behind broken branches, so it just works."

"Broken Branches" became the anchor track as a grounded (but good-timing) anthem with a mood-boosting jukebox stomp in honor of nature's black sheep, featuring multiple generations, the living legend John Anderson and rising hit maker Riley Green. Others like "Cold Beer Can" shows a different way of looking at a frosty 12-oz. and the heartwarming banjo-led "Never You (feat. Miranda Lambert)" tribute the essential companion in each life. Bentley returns to his bluegrass beginnings with the feverish "Well Well Whiskey," tracks like the propulsive acoustic jam "Something Worth Fixing" celebrate life as a work in progress, the grungy alt-country of "Jesus Loves Me" explores a heartbroken "gospel truth" and "Off the Map" looks to quietly escape a relentless reality - whether on the beach, or a barstool. Meanwhile, the blazing heart of "Standing in the Sun" burns with the simple, life-giving power of true romance, while "For as Long as I Can Remember" tributes the Sequoia-like shelter a father provides and "Don't Cry for Me" brings the project full-circle.

BROKEN BRANCHES Track List:

1. Cold Beer Can

Written by Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Dierks Bentley

2. Jesus Loves Me

Written by Adam James, Ben Stennis and Allison Veltz Cruz

3. She Hates Me

Written by Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Allen, Wesley Scantlin and Dierks Bentley

4. Something Worth Fixing

Written by Stephen Wilson Jr., Luke Dick and Dierks Bentley

5. Standing In The Sun

Written by Kyle Sturrock

6. Well Well Whiskey

Written by Seth Ennis, Devin Dawson and Jordan Reynolds

7. Broken Branches

Written by Zach Abend, Beau Bailey and Graham Barham

8. Off The Map

Written by Jeremy Bussey, Lauren McLamb and Adam Wood

9. Near You (ft. Miranda Lambert)

Written by Scooter Carusoe, Ross Copperman and Ben Williams

10. For As Long As I Can Remember

Written by Devin Dawson, Connie Harrington

11. Don't Cry For Me

Written by Jim Beavers and Dierks Bentley

Related Stories

Dierks Bentley Recruits Stephen Wilson Jr For 'Cold Beer Can'

Dierks Bentley Scores Career High With 'She Hates Me'

Dierks Bentley Announces Broken Branches Tour

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman Lead Watershed Lineup

News > Dierks Bentley