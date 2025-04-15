Ken Carson Delivers 'Lord Of Chaos' Video

(ICLG) Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated album More Chaos, Ken Carson unveils a striking new visual for "Lord of Chaos." Produced by Outtatown and star boy, the track blends distorted production with Ken's signature, adrenaline-laced flow. Directed by Nick Spiders, the visual finds Ken performing in the back of a moving box truck, surrounded by strobe lights and a chaotic assortment of objects. Eerie and fast-paced, the video brings the tracks chaotic energy to life.

More Chaos was released on April 11, and since its debut, the album has reached No. 1 on Apple Music's All-Genre chart. It serves as a continuation and evolution of the style Ken introduced on A Great Chaos, a revolutionary blend of rap, punk, and electronic music he simply defines as "chaos." Ken recorded most of the album while on his 80-date tour, finishing it during a marathon of sessions in Los Angeles.

The album features production from his trusted circle, including Starboy, Lil 88, F1LTHY, Outtatown, Lucian, and legion, among others. On release night, Ken surprised fans with a bonus track: "Off The Meter," the first-ever official Opium link-up, bringing together Ken, Playboi Carti, and Destroy Lonely for a landmark moment in the label's history.

Related Stories

Ken Carson Shares 'Money Spread' Video As 'More Chaos' Album Arrives

Ken Carson Shares 'delusional' Video

News > Ken Carson