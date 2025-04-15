Lizzo Debuts Unreleased Song On Saturday Night Live

(Atlantic) 4x GRAMMY Award and Emmy award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo takes center stage for the fourth time on Saturday Night Live, performing a medley of hits "Love In Real Life" and "Still Bad," in addition to debuting a new unreleased song, "Don't Make Me Love You." Furthermore, Lizzo put her acting skills to work when she was featured in two hilarious sketches titled "White Potus" and "New Parents."
To celebrate the launch of her new music, the 3-year anniversary of her brand Yitty, and her appearance on SNL, Lizzo made a stop last week in custom Yitty at Late Night With Seth Meyers. In addition, she had an insightful conversation with author, podcaster, and life coach Jay Shetty on "On Purpose With Jay Shetty."
Everything heralds the arrival of her fifth full-length LP and one of the most anticipated albums of 2025, Love In Real Life. To celebrate the start of this chapter, Lizzo performed three super intimate fan shows. She graced the stage of The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Irving Plaza in New York, NY and First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN.
In February, she ignited social media by teasing "Love In Real Life." First up, she bid "farewell" to her Special era in a viral post followed by the reveal of a flute-soundtracked trailer for "Love In Real Life," generating hundreds of thousands of views and "likes." Rolling Stone noted, "She is entering a 'new era' of music," and Billboard excitedly proclaimed, "It's about damn time for some new Lizzo music."
