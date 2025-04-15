Nick Menza Documentary Screening and Q&A This Week

(OMG) After a triumphant West Coast screening in California last week, BayView Entertainment in association with Screaming Butterfly Entertainment and Ellefson Films is thrilled to announce the second showing in its bi-coastal theatrical premiere of This Was My Life: Nick Menza's Metal Memories with Megadeth and Beyond.
The much-anticipated Nick Menza documentary film is set to thrill music fans in Hawthorne, NJ this Thursday, April 17th at 7PM. In attendance will be Megadeth co-founder and former member, David Ellefson; and the film's director, Holly Grayson. The audience will be treated to an introduction and a Q&A session after the screening. Participants are tentatively scheduled to appear and subject to change pending any unforeseen circumstances.
Speaking on the California premiere, Grayson declared it, "incredible" and thanked everyone involved for making it "such a success." Ellefson added that he found the sold-out event "absolutely fantastic... and the film very emotional."
