Noah Kahan, Doechii To Headline All Things Go Festival 2025

(GA) All Things Go Festival 2025 reveals the lineup of the 11th DC-area edition, with headliners including Noah Kahan, Doechii (performing her first-ever festival headline show), Lucy Dacus, a returning ATG alum, Clairo, Kesha, and The Marías. The exciting expanded three-day event features artists such as MARINA, DJO, Julien Baker & Torres, Lola Young, and many more playing across 2 stages.

Set for Friday, September 26 - Sunday, September 28, the festival returns to its iconic venue Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. The fan presale is set for Thursday, April 17 @ 10am, and the public on sale is Friday, April 18.

The lineup announcement for ATG Festival 2025 in New York at Forest Hills Stadium is right around the corner. All Things Go always strives to deliver a unique, diverse lineup while elevating underrepresented voices. This year's All Things Go Festival lineup promises another year of incredible performances from established and emerging artists across a myriad of genres, with the majority of artists identifying as women or non-binary. The festival has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 2014, more than doubling in size year-over-year since 2018 to accommodate more artists, more fans, and more music.

In 2023, the festival expanded to two days for the first time, with Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more. It sold out immediately, with fans from more than half the states in the U.S. and multiple countries attending, highlighting the festival's growing international appeal and reputation. Last year's headlining artists - Janelle Monáe, Hozier, Laufey, Reneé Rapp, MUNA, Ethel Cain, and Julien Baker - were joined by a slew of heavy-hitters and emerging talent, presenting the biggest ATG lineup to date at Merriweather Post Pavilion, with 36 artists across two days and multiple stages.

Newcomers, especially, always get a warm welcome from the avid, curious, and dedicated ATG audience. All Things Go fosters a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have given ATG loving and cheeky nicknames, including "Gay-chella", "All Things Gay" and "Lesbopalooza." The upcoming year's festival is set to be its biggest yet.

ALL THINGS GO 2025 @ MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Noah Kahan

The Marías

The Last Dinner Party

The Beaches

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory

Lucius

Caroline Kingsbury

Joy Oladokun

Sunday (1994)

Gates open at 3PM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Lucy Dacus

Clairo

Wallows

Faye Webster

Backseat Lovers

Julien Baker & Torres

Orion Sun

Hippo Campus

Gigi Perez

G Flip

Hazlett

Zinadelphia

Paris Paloma

Bartees Strange

Hey, Nothing

Carol Ades

Gates open at 11AM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Doechii

Kesha

DJO

Lola Young

Role Model

MARINA

Ashe

Rachel Chinouriri

Griff

Aces

Alemeda

Molly Grace

Maude Latour

Michelle

Peach PRC

Jasmine.4.t

Gates open at 11AM

